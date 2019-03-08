Tavant Announces Partnership with Ellie Mae and Integration of its POS with the Ellie Mae Digital Lending Platform

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tavant, a leading digital products and solutions company for the lending industry, today announced a partnership with Ellie Mae® to drive quality and efficiency in the loan origination process and deliver a streamlined experience for consumers and lenders.

The enhanced partnership includes the following elements:

Tavant is a trusted Ellie Mae Integrated Partner that helps lenders accelerate the deployment, customization, and adoption of the Ellie Mae Digital Lending Platform and Encompass®

FinXperience, the flagship product in the Tavant VΞLOX platform, is upgrading its existing integration to Encompass. FinXperience will leverage Partner Connect API technology to provide a secure, bi-directional integration that enables a truly digital experience and the ability to deliver personalized borrower journeys. It allows lenders to easily transfer information between the two systems while improving quality and process efficiency.

“Tavant is delighted to build a wide-ranging partnership with Ellie Mae. Tavant’s unparalleled industry knowledge coupled with Ellie Mae's powerful mortgage technology platform and implementation expertise will simplify the mortgage process for lenders. This partnership is helping us provide a comprehensive digital mortgage solution to our mutual customers,” said Mohammad Rashid, Tavant’s Head of Consumer Lending Practice.

Ellie Mae is the leading cloud-based platform provider for the mortgage finance industry. The Encompass® digital mortgage solution provides one system of record to enable banks, credit unions, and mortgage lenders to originate more loans, reduce origination costs, and reduce the time to close, all while ensuring the highest levels of compliance, quality, and efficiency.

About Tavant VΞLOX

Tavant VΞLOX is the industry’s leading AI-powered digital lending platform that maximizes the use of data-driven processes in the automation of the loan origination lifecycle. It brings true digital disruption to the mortgage industry with an immersive omnichannel experience and high-velocity execution: from home discovery to home ownership.

About Tavant

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Tavant is a digital products and platforms company that provides impactful results to its customers across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Founded in 2000, the company employs over 2500 people and is a recognized top employer. Tavant is creating an AI-powered intelligent lending enterprise by reimagining customer experiences, driving operational efficiencies and improving collaboration. Find Tavant Technologies on LinkedIn and Twitter.