TIBA Parking Systems Expands Within California Market, Wins City of Pasadena’s Eight City Owned Garages With 58+ Lanes of PARCS Solutions

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TIBA Parking Systems has been selected by the City of Pasadena to be their long-term parking technology partner. TIBA will create and install a comprehensive parking technology package to manage parking for 58+ lanes in eight of Pasadena’s city owned public garages.

TIBA Parking, one of the leading providers of parking access control systems throughout the U.S., will replace the existing antiquated hardware and software in the City of Pasadena’s facilities with the latest technologies in the PARCS industry, including frictionless access options, mobile payment choices, license plate recognition, EMV integration for debit/credit cards, and innovative E-Validation solutions.

In 2018, TIBA launched their California office and has since expanded their service area and staff to cover Northern and Southern California.

TIBA Parking Systems will provide the City of Pasadena:

Exclusive multi-year contract for the City of Pasadena’s owned facilities, including support and maintenance

Integration with the City parking facilities one-to-one platform for better management control and auditing

Installation of a Control Center for all facilities that can be expanded for future technologies

Camera technology in devices and lanes to enhance the visitor’s experience

Expedited entry and egress via a license plate as the primary access credential, with trial version of TIBA’s ParkBlue solution to allow access via Bluetooth (BLE)

Jon Bowsher, President of TIBA North & South America acknowledged, “We are very proud that the City of Pasadena selected TIBA Parking Systems as their partner to provide innovative software solutions for the next ten years. This opportunity reinforces TIBA’s history as a leading parking solutions provider that can deliver large complex customized solutions direct to the customer in Southern California, and across the world.”

Installation will commence in 2019.

About TIBA Parking Systems:

For 30 years, TIBA has provided innovative solutions for the parking market, resulting in reliable, user-friendly products that lower the cost of initial acquisition and ongoing maintenance. TIBA has successfully implemented this through a focus on software development, while continuing to enhance and support its dependable hardware platforms. This allows customers from diverse industries, such as airports, universities, municipalities, health and hospitality to keep their capital investment down while enjoying the latest software functionality. With extensive global experience, TIBA’s architecture enables parking operators to keep pace with the latest trends in centralized operations, Bluetooth, automated smart facilities, web reservations and mobile payments. TIBA’s agile integrations with third party systems, empowers parking operators to be an integral part of the growing Smart Cities ecosystem.

