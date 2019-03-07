Joget Low-Code Application Platform Now Available as a Certified Container Image for Red Hat OpenShift

BURLINGAME, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Joget today announced the launch and release of its Red Hat certified container image on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform. Joget is an open source no-code/low-code application platform for faster, simpler digital transformation. Joget combines the best of business process automation, workflow management and rapid application development in a simple, flexible and open platform. Visual and web-based, it empowers non-coders to instantly build and maintain apps anytime, anywhere.

Red Hat OpenShift is the industry’s most comprehensive enterprise Kubernetes platform, bringing cloud native computing and modern container technologies to the enterprise. It enables IT teams to automate the build, deployment, and management of applications. Many application development practices today still utilize traditional coding, so the complexities of cloud-native IT along with a shortage of technical expertise are obstacles. To address this challenge, Joget is a complement to Red Hat OpenShift by helping to accelerate enterprise application development and delivery.

“There is a great opportunity for enterprises to rapidly innovate and build business solutions in their digital transformation journey,” said Raveesh Dewan, CEO of Joget Inc. “By bringing Joget and OpenShift together for our customers, it’s not just about infrastructure automation but also helping to accelerate the development and deployment of next generation business applications.”

“As organizations undergo digital transformations, container technologies are enabling them to build and deploy flexible, cloud-native applications at scale,” said Mike Werner, senior director, Global Technology Ecosystems, Red Hat. “Enabling enterprise customer success in this area often requires a broad ecosystem working together to advance industry standards and to certify solutions that have been tested to work together. By collaborating with companies like Joget, Red Hat is aiming to help customers accelerate their path to innovation with cloud-native apps.”

The Joget Certified Container Image for Red Hat OpenShift is available now in the Red Hat Container Catalog.

About Joget Inc.

Joget Inc, incorporated in 2014 in the USA, is the developer of the Joget platform. Joget empowers business users, non-coders or coders to create enterprise applications for customer management, operational excellence, business process management and administration. Every organization demands easy to build and adaptable applications, and Joget enables those application delivery goals with a low total cost of ownership.

With more than 1,800 installations and 10,000 community users worldwide across various industries (including finance, manufacturing, IT, and more), Joget is a proven platform for a wide spectrum of organizations ranging from Fortune 500 companies to government agencies and small businesses.

Joget has been a pioneer in low-code platforms and has introduced innovative features such as automatic support for progressive web apps (PWA), integrated application performance management (APM) and TensorFlow AI integration. To learn more about Joget, visit our website at www.joget.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Red Hat and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.