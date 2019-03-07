Tandem Diabetes Care Approved as Insulin Pump Vendor for ADP in Ontario, Canada

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a leading insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, today announced that it is now registered as an approved vendor of insulin pumps and supplies under the Assistive Devices Program (ADP) in Ontario, Canada. The t:slim X2 insulin pump features Dexcom G5® Mobile continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) integration,1 making it the only CGM-integrated insulin pump approved in Canada for making daily diabetes treatment decisions without fingersticks.2

“This registration is meaningful, as approximately 40 percent of people living with type 1 diabetes in Canada reside in Ontario and are now able to obtain reimbursement for the t:slim X2 insulin pump,” said John Sheridan, president and CEO of Tandem Diabetes Care. “We’ve seen a high level of interest from people with diabetes in Canada, where insulin pump options have been limited in recent years. By reducing a financial barrier, this registration provides more people access to our exciting technology as a new option for insulin therapy management.”

The simple-to-use t:slim X2 insulin pump includes advanced features like a large color touchscreen, rechargeable battery, USB connectivity and watertight construction (IPX7)3. As the only insulin pump integrated with Dexcom G5 Mobile CGM, dynamic glucose data can be easily accessed and shared using a compatible mobile device.4 The t:slim X2 pump is up to 38 percent smaller than other insulin pumps and holds up to 300 units of insulin.5

The t:slim X2 insulin pump is now covered in Ontario, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan, and has been approved for listing on the Non-Insured Health Benefits (NIHB) program which provides coverage to the First Nations and Inuit population. Tandem has now secured coverage for nearly half of all Canadians living with type 1 diabetes.

Ontario residents interested in determining ADP eligibility and applying for coverage for a t:slim X2 insulin pump can get started at https://www.ontario.ca/page/insulin-pumps-and-diabetes-supplies.

For additional information on the t:slim X2 insulin pump or to begin the order process, call (833) 509-3958 or visit www.tandemdiabetes.ca.

Diabetes in Canada

According to Diabetes Canada (www.diabetes.ca), there are more than 3.6 million Canadians living with diabetes and approximately 10 percent have type 1 diabetes.6 Insulin pumps and diabetes supplies are a covered benefit for qualifying recipients of disability tax credit, assistive devices programs, and qualifying expenses for registered disability savings plans offered in various forms across Canadian provinces.7

About Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (www.tandemdiabetes.com) is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of people with diabetes through relentless innovation and revolutionary customer experience. Tandem takes an innovative, user-centric approach to the design, development and commercialization of products for people with diabetes who use insulin. Tandem manufactures and sells the t:slim X2 insulin pump, which features integrated continuous glucose monitoring. Tandem is based in San Diego, California.

Tandem Diabetes Care and t:slim X2 are trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or the subject of a pending trademark application in the U.S. and other territories worldwide. Dexcom and Dexcom G5 are registered trademarks of Dexcom, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that concern matters that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the anticipated coverage for the t:slim X2 pump in Canada and our ability to adhere to coverage requirements and sustain coverage eligibility under the stated health programs . These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including our ability to recruit, hire and train new personnel to support our operations in Canada, establish policies and procedures to comply with the coverage requirements under applicable health programs, manufacture commercial quantities of a new version of the t:slim X2 pump for the Canadian market, as well as other risks identified in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other documents that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Tandem undertakes no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement in this press release because of new information, future events or other factors.

