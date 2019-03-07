Stericycle Environmental Solutions Continues Strategic Partnership With Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA)

LAKE FOREST, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stericycle Environmental Solutions, a leading provider of environmental and regulated waste management solutions, has renewed its strategic partnership with the Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA) as a 2019 Retail Environmental Compliance Committee member.

This is the sixth year Stericycle has partnered with RILA, a trade association of the leading retail companies in every vertical. RILA represents the leading national brands in retail, including Best Buy, Dollar General, Gap Inc., Home Depot, Lowe’s, Target, Walgreens, Walmart and more.

“As a market leader in waste solutions for most of the Fortune 500 retail companies in the nation, Stericycle is excited to renew and expand our partnership with the Retail Industry Leaders Association,” said Wade Scheel, director of governmental affairs at Stericycle. “We recognize that RILA’s members have to go beyond meeting the demands of their customers and operate their businesses in ways that reduce their risk of noncompliance, as well as protect people and the environment.”

Stericycle is only one of four exclusive solution providers on RILA’s 2019 Retail Environmental Compliance Committee. Membership on the committee enables Stericycle to participate in RILA in-person meetings, conference calls, joint speaking opportunities and lead compliance discussions with RILA members.

“RILA and Stericycle share a commitment to helping retailers navigate environmental compliance. This partnership is a great opportunity to now work together toward that shared goal,” said Andrew Sousa, director, environmental programs at RILA. “We look forward to driving positive change for our members and building upon our shared successes with Stericycle in the year ahead.”

The government’s increasing focus on enforcing regulations can result in fines and violations that are detrimental to retailers. Stericycle’s suite of retail hazardous waste services delivers industry-leading expertise to help retailers reduce their risk of noncompliance and protect their brands.

With these services, retailers of all sizes can manage their waste as well as the data, reporting and training necessary to remain compliant. Learn more about Stericycle’s retail services here. Find out more about RILA here.

ABOUT STERICYCLE ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS

Stericycle Environmental Solutions is a leading provider of environmental and regulated waste management solutions for customers who generate regulated waste in virtually any industry. Stericycle customers receive innovative and sustainable solutions that safeguard the environment, protect people and keep their organizations compliant. For more information, visit www.stericycleenvironmental.com.

ABOUT RETAIL INDUSTRY LEADERS ASSOCIATION (RILA)

RILA is the U.S. trade association for leading retailers. The organization convenes decision-makers, advocates for the industry, and promotes operational excellence and innovation. Its aim is to reimagine and transform the retail ecosystem - and equip leading retailers to succeed in it. RILA members include more than 200 retailers, product manufacturers and service suppliers, which together account for more than $1.5 trillion in annual sales, millions of American jobs, and more than 100,000 stores, manufacturing facilities and distribution centers domestically and abroad.