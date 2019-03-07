WakeMed Selects the Rothman Index for Predictive Analytics to Identify Patient Decline and Improve Health Outcomes

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To improve patient outcomes and to further its mission of improving the health and well-being of the community, WakeMed Health & Hospitals has chosen the Rothman Index (RI) predictive analytics software for use across the Raleigh, N.C.-based health system. The largest provider of care in Wake County, WakeMed is a 941-bed health system with one million patient visits each year.

The Rothman Index is the first algorithm that automatically derives one simple score from the vast amount of data in electronic medical records to create a picture of any patient’s condition over time – any age, any disease, any care setting. Because the data feeding the Rothman Index reflects the real-time status of multiple body systems, it captures subtle changes in patient condition – often hours or days earlier than existing vitals-based algorithms.

“With the Rothman Index, we hope to identify patient decline quicker and, in some instances, prevent decline. Using predictive analytics as an additional resource in proactive rounding allows us to identify patients at high risk of mortality and intervene sooner,” says West Paul, MD, PhD, WakeMed Senior Vice President and Chief Quality & Medical Staff Officer. “This technology aligns with our efforts to Chasing Zero – WakeMed’s system-wide initiative aimed at achieving zero instances of preventable patient harm. We will integrate the Rothman Index into our electronic health record system for a seamless transition into our team’s clinical workflow, decisions and day-to-day communication.”

WakeMed expects the Rothman Index will help lower mortality rates, readmission rates and ultimately improve quality of care and patient outcomes at all three of the health system’s full-service hospitals, while lowering costs and saving valuable health resources. The system will also apply the Rothman Index to impact sepsis, by identifying patients who are deteriorating even before a sepsis screening takes place.

“We are delighted to be selected by WakeMed. The Rothman Index is the established gold standard in predicting patient decline, and the only algorithm proven to reduce mortality in practice. As with all our Rothman Index health systems, we are excited to begin a partnership rooted in deep clinical expertise and committed to adoption and improvement,” says PeraHealth CEO Greg White.

To learn more about the power of the RI, view the on-demand webinar: “Would Your EMR Have Saved This Patient’s Life? Discover the Rothman Index with an Early-Intervention Patient Case Study.”

About WakeMed Health & Hospitals

Serving the community since 1961, WakeMed Health & Hospitals is a nationally recognized, private, not-for-profit healthcare organization founded and based in Raleigh, N.C. The largest health system in Wake County, WakeMed exists to improve the health and well-being of our community by providing outstanding, compassionate, patient- and family-centered care to all. The 941-bed system comprises three full-service hospitals (WakeMed Raleigh Campus, WakeMed Cary Hospital and WakeMed North Hospital) and a network of facilities throughout the Triangle area, delivering health and wellness services that bring added value to the communities we serve. WakeMed is a leader in cardiac and vascular care, women’s and children’s services, emergency medicine and trauma care, physical rehabilitation, orthopaedics and neurosciences. Specialty facilities include the WakeMed Heart Center, Children’s Hospital, Women’s Pavilion and Birthplace, Women’s Hospital at WakeMed North, WakeMed Rehabilitation Hospital, Adult and Children’s Emergency Departments and a Level I Trauma Center. WakeMed’s team of more than 9,100 employees, 1,500 volunteers, 1,200 affiliated physicians, and the more than 300 physicians employed by WakeMed Physician Practices use the most advanced technologies along with the best minds and the biggest hearts to ensure the finest quality in healthcare and community health. For more information, visit www.wakemed.org.

About PeraHealth

PeraHealth is a software company that uses the Rothman Index to transform the clinical and financial efficiency of healthcare. The Rothman Index is the first algorithm that derives one simple score from the vast amount of data in the electronic medical record to create a picture of any patient’s condition over time – any age, any disease, any care setting. It is the only algorithm proven to reduce mortality in practice. Other results include reducing length of stay and readmissions. Our customers are leading hospitals and clinicians who need to identify patients at risk of rapid decline, make decisions about transfer and discharge, predict the risk of severe infection, and improve the overall efficiency and quality of care. For more information, visit PeraHealth.com and @PeraHealth.