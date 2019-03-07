JEA and EDF Renewables North America Sign Power Purchase Agreements for 310 Megawatts DC of Solar Power

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JEA and EDF Renewables North America today announce the signing of five Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) for the 310 megawatt (MWdc) / 250 MWac Jacksonville 5 Solar Project (Project) consisting of five 50 MWac distributed generation projects to be constructed across the City of Jacksonville. The Project was awarded in 2018 after a highly competitive procurement process conducted by JEA.

Steve McInall, JEA’s Vice President of Energy and Water Planning commented, “These new projects benefit the community by giving us price security for clean energy through a long-term PPA with EDF Renewables. They also will support JEA’s SolarMax program, which will allow large commercial and industrial users (over 7 million kWh per year) to obtain their electricity from large solar facilities. This will help to retain and attract green businesses to Jacksonville.”

Myles Burnsed, Vice President of Strategic Developments for EDF Renewables Distributed Solutions said, “The Jacksonville 5 Solar Project represents one of the largest and most ambitious distributed generation solar efforts taken on by any utility company in the United States, and we are excited to have been selected as JEA’s partner on this project.”

“Our focus is to provide fully integrated energy solutions incorporating wind, solar, storage, electric vehicle charging and energy storage management at both the grid-scale and distributed level,” commented Jamie Resor, CEO of EDF Renewables Distributed Solutions. “We look forward to working with JEA on a system-wide portfolio of projects to address their renewable energy objectives, and to assist the team to identify appropriate uses for innovative storage solutions to complement the solar production."

According to Aaron Zahn, JEA’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Jacksonville will be one of the top solar cities in the country upon completion of the projects. He added, “Solar energy will constitute approximately 5 percent of JEA’s total energy production. This program represents tremendous environmental value for our community.”

The expected electricity generated at full capacity is enough to meet the consumption of more than 48,500 average Florida homes1. This is equivalent to avoiding nearly 448,500 metric tons of carbon (CO₂) emissions annually which represents the greenhouse gas emissions from nearly 95,000 passenger vehicles driven over the course of one year2.

1 According to U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) 2017 Residential Electricity Sales and U.S. Census Data.

2 According to U.S. EPA Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies calculations.

About EDF Renewables North America:

EDF Renewables North America is a market leading independent power producer and service provider with over 30 years of expertise in renewable energy. The Company delivers grid-scale power: wind (onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic, and storage projects; distributed solutions: solar, solar+storage, EV charging and energy management; and asset optimization: technical, operational, and commercial skills to maximize performance of generating projects. EDF Renewables’ North American portfolio consists of 16 GW of developed projects and 10 GW under service contracts. EDF Renewables North America is a subsidiary of EDF Renewables, the dedicated renewable energy affiliate of the EDF Group.

For more information visit: www.edf-re.com

About JEA:

JEA is the largest municipal utility in Florida and one of the largest water and sewer utilities in the nation providing electric, water and sewer service to residents and businesses in northeast Florida.