Litigation Support Leaders LexShares and GLG Law to Partner, Will Cross-Promote Services to Clients

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LexShares, a leader in commercial litigation finance, and GLG Law, a leader in expert witness services, today announced an exclusive new partnership under which they will offer their litigation support products to one another’s clients. Together, LexShares and GLG Law have worked with more than three quarters of the AmLaw 100 and are trusted partners of hundreds of law firms globally.

The agreement brings together two firms in adjacent segments of the legal field with the goal of creating a more integrated experience for attorneys and their clients. GLG Law clients will receive access to LexShares’ litigation funding services. Similarly, LexShares’ clients will have access to GLG Law’s industry-leading expert witness services. The newly forged relationship creates an innovative offering in the legal industry and aims to add value to clients of both LexShares and GLG Law.

“Aligning with the premier expert witness service in the legal industry was a compelling opportunity for us. We’re confident that direct access to highly qualified experts will provide a substantial benefit to our clients,” said Jay Greenberg, Chief Executive Officer at LexShares. “Where capital is the fuel often necessary to litigate effectively, engaging with the right litigation support partners is equally critical for a successful resolution.”

“GLG Law connects our clients with the most qualified, experienced, and reliable expert witnesses – a critical component of winning a case,” said David Solomon, General Manager of GLG Law. “We’re excited that we now have a strategic relationship with a leading litigation funder. We anticipate LexShares will add immediate value to our clients interested in pursuing financing options.”

About LexShares

LexShares is a leading litigation finance firm, with an innovative approach to originating and financing high-value commercial legal claims. LexShares funds litigation-related matters through both its online marketplace and dedicated litigation finance fund. Founded in 2014, the company is privately owned with principal offices in Boston and New York City. For more information, visit lexshares.com.

About GLG Law

GLG Law is a division of GLG (Gerson Lehrman Group), the platform that connects professionals to insight. GLG Law serves leading law firms and corporations around the world, including 8 of the top 10 American law firms, delivering expert witness and consultant recommendations and solutions by leveraging GLG’s membership of more than 650,000 experts around the world. Visit glg.it/law.