Lisa Narrell-Mead to Acquire Everett Advisory Partners

JENKS, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lisa Narrell-Mead has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Everett Advisory Partners LLC (“Everett”) through the firm she founded, Workplace Advisors, LLC. Lisa Narrell-Mead will serve as the Chief Executive Officer of the combined company, which will continue under the Everett Advisory Partners’ name. Stephen Curry founded Everett in 2009 and built it into a leading consulting firm specializing in community and regional banking and financial services.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to continue the strong legacy that Stephen has built at Everett over the last decade,” said Ms. Narrell-Mead. “The combined experience of professional advisors at both Everett and Workplace will offer substantial value to our banking clients. We all share a commitment to the financial services sector and with the fluid climate of the banking industry, these services are more important now than ever.”

Mr. Curry, now CEO of Gateway Mortgage Group, noted that “Lisa’s extensive banking background and breadth of industry contacts makes her an ideal leader for Everett Advisory. She will build on the Everett track record and further deepen talent and services in strategic planning, risk assessments, regulatory compliance, operational effectiveness, information technology and product strategies.”

Lisa Narrell-Mead’s firm, Workplace Advisors, LLC, will be merged with Everett Advisory Partners, and the combined firm will have more than 20 strategic advisors, and a broad network of industry connections, to assist the community and regional banking segment. The focus of the company will continue to be helping financial institutions overcome challenges they face in an ever-changing corporate landscape.

About Everett

Founded in 2009 by Mr. Curry, Everett Advisory Partners has an extensive track record of providing strategic advice and execution resources for regional and community banks, and investors. The firm has guided more than 30 banks, boards and investor groups through acquisitions, recapitalizations, and restructurings, merger integrations, information technology transformations, core system implementations and regulatory examinations. https://everettadvisory.com/

About Workplace

Ms. Narrell-Mead founded Workplace Advisors in 2013 as an advisory firm serving financial service institutions, community and regional banks as well as other businesses. Ms. Narrell-Mead has a distinguished and experienced background in executive management in the financial services industry, private law practice, and business development/management. As a seasoned corporate executive in the financial services industry, she has extensive executive management experience. Lisa also serves on the Board of a number of community banks/trust companies and advises Private Equity Funds.