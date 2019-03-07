KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Bancorp 2019-CRE5

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) is pleased to announce the assignment of preliminary ratings to seven classes of Bancorp 2019-CRE5, a $518.3 million static commercial real estate collateralized loan obligation (CRE CLO) securitization. The transaction is structured as a REMIC trust, and unlike to other CRE CLOs rated by KBRA, it does not permit any ramp-up or acquisition/reinvestment of assets post-closing. In addition, the subject transaction differs from the other KBRA rated CRE CLOs because the sponsor does not retain the first-loss position; here, the first-loss position will be sold to a third party.

The transaction will be collateralized by 61 CRE whole loans (or participations therein) with a cut-off date principal balance of $518.3 million. All of the initial mortgage assets are floating rate loans indexed to one-month LIBOR. The loans are secured by the fee simple interest in 75 properties. The pool’s property types include multifamily (82.4%), office (5.8%), lodging (5.4%), retail (5.2%), and mixed use (1.2%).

KBRA’s analysis of the transaction involved evaluation of property cash flows and values within initial loan pool using our U.S. CMBS Property Evaluation Methodology. The results of the analysis yielded KBRA values that were, on a weighted average basis, 28.3% and 43.5% lower than the appraisers’ as-is values and stabilized values, respectively, and a KBRA Loan to Value (KLTV) of 117.9%. The results of this analysis were utilized in the application of our U.S. CMBS Multi-Borrower Rating Methodology. The analysis also included quantitative and/or qualitative review of the various structural features of the transaction as well as a review of the legal documents, the results of which were incorporated into our ratings assignment process.

For complete details on the analysis, please see our pre-sale report, Bancorp 2019-CRE5 published at www.kbra.com. The preliminary ratings are based on information known to KBRA at the time of this publication. Information received subsequent to this release could result in the assignment of ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings.

Preliminary Ratings Assigned: Bancorp 2019-CRE5 Class Initial Note Balance Expected KBRA Rating A $265,631,000 AAA (sf) A-S $68,676,000 AAA (sf) B $32,394,000 AA- (sf) C $33,042,000 A- (sf) D $37,577,000 BBB- (sf) E $21,380,000 BB- (sf) F $10,366,000 B- (sf) G $18,141,000² NR H-RR¹ $31,098,199² NR

¹A third party purchaser, BIG CRE5, LLC, is expected to purchase the Class H-RR certificates which are intended to constitute an "eligible horizontal residual interest” for purposes of the US risk retention rules. ²The exact initial certificate balances of the Class G and H-RR certificates are subject to change based on final pricing.

