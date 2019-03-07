LifeMap Sciences and iCarbonX Research Shenzhen Announce Strategic Collaboration

ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LifeMap Sciences (“LifeMap”), a subsidiary of AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: AGE), announced today that it has entered into a collaboration with iCarbonX Research Shenzhen, enabling iCarbonX to leverage LifeMap’s GeneCards® Suite platform in product prototype design and scientific research.

LifeMap Sciences is a leading biomedical knowledgebase company that commercializes the popular GeneCards Suite, including GeneCards®, the Human Gene Compendium, MalaCards®, the Human Disease Database, as well as sophisticated analytic tools based on the comprehensive suite. LifeMap’s user base includes more than four million researchers world-wide and its customers include top-tier pharma and biotech customers. The GeneCards Suite has been developed in collaboration with the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel.

LifeMap Sciences has recently started offering access to its integrated knowledgebase and analytic tools via specialized application program interfaces or APIs for aims spanning drug discovery and repurposing, point of care solutions, next generation sequencing interpretation, internal bioinformatics platforms and enrichment of precision medicine solutions. These APIs enable companies like iCarbonX to integrate knowledge from the GeneCards Suite Knowledgebase into their existing processes and research pipelines.

“LifeMap offers sophisticated tools for integrated analysis and big data-driven biological informatic associations,” said Hancheng Zheng, the Director of Bioinformatics and AI Platform at iCarbonX. “Its GeneCards Suite significantly improves the efficacy of scientific researchers and life science professionals, and it has been helpful to us in product prototype design and scientific research.”

“LifeMap’s integrated knowledgebase enables organizations to economically and rapidly acquire and implement integrated biomedical data solutions into their existing platform,” commented Yaron Guan Golan, CEO of LifeMap Sciences. “iCarbonX is one of our most sophisticated users in this area, and is using machine learning and big data analysis solutions aimed at improving health and well-being. As a leader in its field, we are proud to be part of iCarbonX’s partner network and to empower their research with our knowledgebase data and solutions.”

For inquiries regarding the use of GeneCards Knowledgebase Suite data and tools, contact Yaron Guan Golan, CEO at LifeMap Sciences: yg@lifemapsc.com.

About LifeMap Sciences

LifeMap Sciences is a life sciences technology company that offers integrated, streamlined solutions empowering life scientists worldwide in conducting cutting-edge basic, clinical and applied biomedical research. LifeMap’s products are used in more than 3,000 institutions including academia, research hospitals, patent offices, and leading biopharma and diagnostic companies. Operations worldwide are carried out from our offices in California, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Tel Aviv, and Hong Kong.

For more information, please visit https://www.lifemapsc.com

About iCarbonX

Digital health pioneer iCarbonX is creating the new global standard for health, wellness and healthcare by building the platform for digitizing, analyzing, and understanding life. With breakthrough technologies, deep multi-omics, artificial intelligence and experiential data, it delivers products, services and solutions for both partners and consumers to help people optimize their lives, from wellness, skincare and fitness, to health, nutrition and prevention, to health care, condition management and outcome achievement.

For more information, please visit http://www.icarbonx.com

About the Weizmann Institute of Science and GeneCards

The Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot, Israel, is one of the world’s top-ranking multidisciplinary research institutions. Noted for its wide-ranging exploration of the natural and exact sciences, the Institute is home to scientists, postdoctoral fellows, Ph.D. and M.Sc. students, and scientific, technical and administrative staff. In addition, visiting scientists and their families – over 500 from 35 countries are regularly hosted at the Institute. Particular excellence in bioinformatics and systems biology is manifested, among others, in the GeneCards project, initiated in 1996, under the leadership of Prof. Doron Lancet of the Dept. of Molecular Genetics, until recently Head of the Crown Human Genome Center. The team, led by Marilyn Safran, continuously innovates to maintain GeneCards as the leading integrated human gene compendium. GeneCards® is a registered trademark of Yeda Research and Development Co. Ltd.

About AgeX Therapeutics

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: AGE) is focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics for human aging. Its PureStem® and UniverCyte™ manufacturing and immunotolerance technologies are designed to work together to generate highly defined, universal, allogeneic, off-the-shelf pluripotent stem cell-derived young cells of any type for application in a whole host of diseases with a high unmet medical need. AgeX has two preclinical cell therapy programs: AGEX-VASC1 (vascular progenitor cells) for tissue ischemia and AGEX-BAT1 (brown fat cells) for Type II diabetes. AgeX’s revolutionary longevity platform named induced Tissue Regeneration (iTR™) aims to unlock cellular immortality and regenerative capacity to reverse age-related changes within tissues. AGEX-iTR1547 is an iTR-based formulation in preclinical development. HyStem® is AgeX’s delivery technology to stably engraft PureStem cell therapies and slowly release iTR molecules in the body. AgeX is aggressively developing its core product pipeline for use in the clinic to extend human healthspan, and is seeking opportunities to form licensing and partnership agreements around its broad IP estate and proprietary technology platforms for non-core clinical applications.

For more information, please visit www.agexinc.com or connect with the company on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

