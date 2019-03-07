Inseego Announces Go-to-Market Collaboration with Arrow Electronics on IoT Device-to-Cloud Solutions

SAN DIEGO & CENTENNIAL, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today announced a global distribution agreement with Arrow Electronics, a technology company offering products and solutions that guide innovation forward. Under the agreement, Arrow will distribute Inseego's award-winning Skyus line of 4G LTE Industrial IoT (IIoT) gateways, routers, and modems as well as the Ctrack high-value asset management solution to channel partners into global markets.

“Inseego is committed to building a world-class channel to keep up with the increasing customer demand for our IoT, mobile and cloud solutions worldwide,” said Ashish Sharma, EVP IoT & Mobile Solutions at Inseego. “The agreement with Arrow makes it easier for enterprises to access Inseego’s industry-leading Ctrack Asset Management solutions and Skyus portfolio of 4G LTE advanced solutions through Arrow’s vast network of channel partners globally. We are very excited to be collaborating with Arrow to help our channel partners and our customers capitalize on market transitions.”

Inseego’s innovative device-to-cloud solutions, powered by 4G LTE Advanced and 5G technologies, enable enterprises to securely and seamlessly connect and manage mission-critical applications in a variety of IIoT markets.

The Skyus portfolio of routers, gateways and USB devices is purpose-built for enterprise IIoT applications, allowing enterprises to expand the reach of their corporate connectivity beyond their central locations. Specifically, enterprises are deploying Skyus solutions for IoT applications such as digital signage, retail kiosk connectivity, SD WAN failover, smart manufacturing, remote management, first responders, asset tracking and intelligent transportation.

The Ctrack Asset Management portfolio is a powerful device-to-cloud family of solutions that integrates advanced technologies for managing motorized and nonmotorized high-value assets to optimize the efficiency and utilization of enterprise assets. The Ctrack solution provides intelligent data insights so enterprises can make informed decisions on how to optimize the utilization of their valued assets.

“Inseego's portfolio of high-speed connectivity and innovative Ctrack asset management solutions are great additions to Arrow's lineup, particularly for our customers and resellers innovating in smart, connected technology and the internet of things," said Aiden Mitchell, vice president of worldwide IoT solutions at Arrow. "Our collaboration with Inseego is already solving for great business outcomes at our customer sets, and we look forward to collaborating with Inseego to provide our resellers and end customers proven 4G LTE IoT solutions to enable a multitude of enterprise applications. We have worked with Inseego as a customer for many years, and now it’s a logical next step to take their technology to market."

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) guides innovation forward for over 200,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2018 sales of $30 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve business and daily life. Learn more at FiveYearsOut.com.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry pioneer that enables high-performance mobile applications for large enterprise verticals, service providers and small-medium businesses around the globe. The Company’s product portfolio consists of Enterprise SaaS solutions and IoT & Mobile solutions, which together form the backbone of compelling, intelligent, reliable and secure IoT services with deep business intelligence. Inseego powers mission critical applications with a “zero unscheduled downtime” mandate, such as asset tracking, fleet management, industrial IoT, SD WAN failover management and mobile broadband services. The solutions are powered by the Company’s key innovations in purpose-built SaaS cloud platforms, IoT and mobile technologies including the newly emerging 5G technology. Inseego is headquartered in San Diego, Calif. with offices worldwide. www.inseego.com #Making5GReal

