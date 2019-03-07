GTx and Oncternal Therapeutics Enter into Definitive Merger Agreement to Create Nasdaq-Listed Clinical-Stage Company Developing a Diverse Pipeline of Novel Cancer Therapies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GTx, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTXI) and Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc., a privately held clinical-stage biotechnology company developing potential first-in-class therapeutic candidates for cancers with critical unmet medical need, today jointly announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which the stockholders of Oncternal would become the majority owners of GTx’s outstanding common stock. The proposed merger will create a publicly-traded, clinical-stage oncology company.

The combined company will be named Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. and plans to change its ticker symbol on the Nasdaq Capital Market to ONCT upon closing of the transaction.

The combined company will have a strong balance sheet and deep pipeline of promising oncology drug programs advancing in development:

Oncternal’s lead program, cirmtuzumab, is an investigational, potential first-in-class anti-ROR1 monoclonal antibody. Cirmtuzumab is currently in a Phase 1/ 2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL). In addition, an investigator-initiated Phase 1 clinical trial of cirmtuzumab in combination with paclitaxel for women with metastatic breast cancer is being conducted at the University of California San Diego (UC San Diego).

TK216, an investigational, potential first-in-class small molecule designed to inhibit the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, is being evaluated alone and in combination with vincristine in a Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with relapsed or refractory Ewing sarcoma.

A ROR-1 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) program is in preclinical development at UC San Diego for hematologic and solid tumors.

A Selective Androgen Receptor Degrader (SARD) program, an investigational, potential first-in-class preclinical program designed for oral administration to treat castration-resistant prostate cancer in men who are non-responsive to current androgen targeted therapies.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments for the combined company are expected to be approximately $26 million, if the merger closes by the end of the second quarter of 2019. These funds are expected to be sufficient to advance Oncternal’s programs into the second quarter of 2020, including the Phase 2 study of cirmtuzumab and ibrutinib, and will fund the planned SARD preclinical studies to support the submission of an investigational new drug application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

James Breitmeyer, MD, PhD, cofounder, president and CEO of Oncternal and a 30-year veteran of the pharmaceutical industry, will continue as president and CEO of the combined company. David Hale, cofounder of Oncternal and a 35-year veteran of numerous successful private and public biotech companies, will continue as Chairman of the Board of the combined company.

“ This merger introduces Oncternal and its promising oncology pipeline to the public market and provides additional capital resources to advance our programs to potential value inflection points,” said Dr. Breitmeyer. “ In addition to clinical data expected from our cirmtuzumab and TK216 programs later this year and during the first half of 2020, we also plan to have preclinical results that get us ready for clinical testing of our ROR1 CAR-T program. The addition of GTx’s SARD technology strengthens our pipeline and augments our entire oncology franchise, which includes a range of therapeutic approaches for a variety of difficult to treat cancers.”

“ This transaction with Oncternal reflects the continued commitment of our management team and Board of Directors to deliver value to stockholders and make a difference in patients’ lives,” said Robert J. Wills, PhD, Executive Chairman of GTx. “ Following a thorough review of strategic alternatives, we have determined that a reverse merger with Oncternal will enable GTx investors to participate in Oncternal’s broader pipeline of oncology opportunities, including product candidates designed to address rare disease indications, and enable the continued development of our first-in-class SARD technology by a company whose leadership has deep experience in developing oncology medicines.”

About the Proposed Merger

The merger is structured as a stock-for-stock transaction whereby all of Oncternal’s outstanding shares of common stock and securities convertible into or exercisable for Oncternal’s common stock will be converted into GTx common stock and securities convertible into or exercisable for GTx common stock. Immediately following the closing of the transaction, the former stockholders of Oncternal will hold approximately 75% of the outstanding shares of common stock of the combined company. In addition to retaining an ownership interest representing approximately 25% of the outstanding shares of common stock of the combined company, the GTx stockholders of record as of immediately prior to the effective time of the merger will receive non-transferable contingent value rights (“CVR”) entitling the holders to receive in the aggregate 50% of any net proceeds derived from the grant, sale or transfer of rights to SARD or selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) technology during the term of the CVR and, if applicable, to receive royalties on the sale of any SARD products by the combined company during the term of the CVR. Under certain circumstances further described in the merger agreement, the exchange ratio of the outstanding shares of common stock of the combined company may be adjusted upward or downward based on cash levels of each of the companies at closing.

Upon closing of the transaction, GTx will be renamed Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. and will be headquartered in San Diego, California under the leadership of Oncternal’s current management team. Although no GTx employee is expected to remain an employee of the combined company, the merger agreement provides that the Board of Directors of the combined company will be comprised of nine members, including seven designated Oncternal directors as well as Robert J. Wills, PhD and Michael G. Carter, MD, from GTx’s current Board. The combined company is expected to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under a new ticker symbol, ONCT. The merger agreement has been unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of each company. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2019, subject to approvals by stockholders of each company and other customary closing conditions.

Aquilo Partners, L.P. is acting as exclusive financial advisor to GTx on the proposed transaction and Cooley LLP serves as legal counsel to GTx. Piper Jaffray is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Oncternal on the proposed transaction and Latham & Watkins, LLP serves as legal counsel to Oncternal.

About GTx

GTx, Inc., headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules for the treatment of muscle-related diseases and other serious medical conditions.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology company developing novel, potential first-in-class therapeutic candidates for cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company is leveraging its scientific and development expertise, as well as academic collaborations, to rapidly advance its pipeline.

About Cirmtuzumab

Cirmtuzumab is an investigational, potential first-in-class humanized monoclonal antibody that is designed to bind with high affinity to a biologically important epitope on ROR1 (Receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1). Cirmtuzumab has been developed in collaboration with UC San Diego, and with the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM), which funded both previous preclinical development work, as well as previous and ongoing clinical trials. ROR1 is a type 1 transmembrane protein expressed on the plasma membrane with an extracellular domain that is essential for ligand binding and signal transduction. In preclinical studies, it has been observed to bind to many different types of cancer cells, but not to most normal human tissues. Tumor cells that express ROR1 have tumor-initiating features that are associated with a de-differentiated oncogenic state. When expressed by hematologic malignancies such as mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and small lymphocytic leukemia (SLL), ROR1 has been observed to act as a receptor for the tumor growth factor Wnt5a. Cirmtuzumab is designed to bind to ROR1 in such a manner that it blocks Wnt5a activation and inhibits tumor-cell proliferation, migration and survival and induces differentiation. Early clinical data suggests that cirmtuzumab may synergize with ibrutinib, and Oncternal is evaluating this pairing as a potential combination treatment for CLL and MCL.

About TK216

TK216 is an investigational, potential first-in-class small molecule that is designed to inhibit the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins in a variety of tumor types, in an effort to inhibit cancer cell growth and tumor formation. In Ewing sarcoma, it is designed to target the well-characterized fusion proteins that cause the disease. TK216 is being developed collaboratively by Georgetown University and Oncternal. Oncternal is also planning clinical studies of TK216 in leukemia and performing preclinical studies in prostate cancer.

