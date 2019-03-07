Vertex Deepens Customer Portfolio with Elastic Path Integration

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vertex, Inc., a leading provider of tax technology and services, announced a new e-commerce integration designed to empower businesses with automated sales and use tax calculations. Elastic Path joins the deep network of Vertex partnerships with industry-leading ERP, procurement, billing and e-commerce platforms.

Elastic Path, a pioneer of enterprise API-first commerce solutions, now leverages the Vertex scalable and flexible tax calculation solution to help its customers deliver a cohesive e-commerce experience across multiple lines of business, locations and channels. By introducing Vertex into the Elastic Path Commerce Integration Platform, users in industries from travel to telecom are enabled with a unified platform that can be tailored to their tax needs.

“As B2B e-commerce becomes increasingly digital, companies need to effectively manage tax rates and rules across multiple products, services, jurisdictions and channels,” said Paul Beirnes, managing director of partner development at Vertex. “With automated sales and use tax calculation, Elastic Path vendors can deliver a streamlined experience to customers at every touchpoint along the buyer’s journey.”

The integration between Vertex and Elastic Path accurately supports a comprehensive list of capabilities including attribute-based taxability and integrated address cleansing. This solution can be deployed in cloud, hosted or on-premise environments.

“Our customers need a tax solution that allows them to personalize the e-commerce journey, while giving them piece of mind around financial accounting and compliance,” said John Bruno, VP product management at Elastic Path. “The Vertex integration is key in supporting Elastic Path’s ability to innovate and deliver seamless customer experiences now and into the future.”

About Elastic Path

Defining the future of commerce, Elastic Path pioneered the world’s leading API-oriented commerce solution for enterprises. The company’s flagship product, Elastic Path® Commerce, has helped the world’s top brands generate over $60 billion in over 170 countries. Customers from industries as diverse as travel, telecoms, manufacturing, distribution, high tech, and retail enjoy the benefits of a flexible, open architecture that monetizes brand-defining customer experiences, facilitates business agility and eliminates commerce system silos. Elastic Path is a private company based in Vancouver, Canada with offices in the UK and US. For more information, visit elasticpath.com.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. is a leading provider of tax technology and services, enabling companies of all sizes to realize the full strategic potential of the tax function by automating and integrating tax processes, while leveraging advanced and predictive analytics of tax data. Vertex provides cloud-based and on-premise solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for every major line of tax, including income, sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in Pennsylvania, and with offices worldwide, Vertex is a privately held company that employs approximately 1,000 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

For more information, visit www.vertexinc.com or follow Vertex on Twitter and LinkedIn.