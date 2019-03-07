Easyship and Pitney Bowes Partner to Provide Ecommerce Sellers with a Better Way to Ship

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of shipping and mailing, data, ecommerce, and financing, and Easyship, a leader in global ecommerce shipping, have partnered to provide merchants with seamless access to a host of tools and technology that better enable domestic and cross-border commerce. The Pitney Bowes Carrier Connect platform (formerly shipping APIs) is available immediately for Easyship customers and no downtime is required for software updates. Merchants are able to ship worldwide in minutes by leveraging Easyship’s platform.

“Easyship has long made it the top priority to put customers first and address their biggest challenges with best-in-class technology,” said Augustin Ceyrac, Co-founder, Easyship. “For many small and medium-sized businesses, disconnected systems, manual processes, inefficient operations, and high shipping costs are among the top barriers to profitable growth. Pitney Bowes is helping Easyship help our customers overcome those challenges and ensure that smaller shippers can get the same efficiencies as big retailers and brands.”

“This is an exciting partnership for Pitney Bowes. Easyship not only shares our client-first commitment, they share our vision for moving the entire shipping and ecommerce industry forward through innovation,” said Rajeeb Mohapatra, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Shipping Solutions, Pitney Bowes. “We’re excited about helping small and medium-sized ecommerce merchants improve customer experiences, so they can grow and reach more consumers.”

Pitney Bowes launched Carrier Connect in 2016 and quickly set its solution apart by offering guaranteed delivery services and flexible financing options on a modern RESTful web services architecture that makes it easy for customers to integrate and scale. Carrier Connect provides compliance, integration and label generation for merchants looking to leverage the benefits of USPS shipping, delivery and tracking services. In addition, it can provide merchants with access to a wide array of ecommerce logistics services. With Carrier Connect, developers and merchants are able to simply do more business.

Merchants have a simplified way to ship items worldwide by using Easyship’s powerful shipping algorithm. The platform automatically chooses the best shipping solution to over 200 destinations worldwide. Users can also autofill required paperwork, schedule pickups, and track packages all in one dashboard, effectively managing their global shipping operations in just a few clicks. By using Easyship, clients have increased international sales by 55%, cut shipping costs up to 60%, and decreased issues at customs by 90%, in turn, increasing customer satisfaction and fostering growth.

About Easyship

Easyship, the #1 global cloud-based shipping software, is a technology platform that helps eCommerce merchants ship worldwide. Their platform plugin and integrations enable stores to print labels, automate international paperwork, display real-time courier rates, and offer their customers dynamic tax and duties at checkout.

Easyship makes shipping globally so simple, that anyone can get started in a couple clicks. Online sellers can leverage over 250+ shipping solutions and 50+ couriers, while saving up to 70% on shipping rates. Growing businesses can also join their network of 20+ 3PL partners worldwide, giving them the opportunity to provide faster delivery to overseas customers. In less than 3 years, Easyship’s team has grown to over 50 people, with offices in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Singapore, Netherlands, Hong Kong, and Australia.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global technology company providing commerce solutions that power billions of transactions. Clients around the world, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on the accuracy and precision delivered by Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and APIs in the areas of ecommerce fulfillment, shipping and returns; cross-border ecommerce; office mailing and shipping; presort services; location data; customer information and engagement software; services; and financing. For nearly 100 years Pitney Bowes has been innovating and delivering technologies that remove the complexity of getting commerce transactions precisely right. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes, the Craftsmen of Commerce, at www.pitneybowes.com.