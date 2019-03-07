Energy Laboratory Chooses Qumulo’s File Storage for Its Computational Science Center

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qumulo, the pioneer of hybrid cloud file storage, today announced that the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) has selected Qumulo’s file storage solution for its Computational Science Center.

NREL is the U.S. Department of Energy's primary national laboratory for renewable energy, and energy efficiency research and development. The organization focuses on research for renewable power technologies, sustainable transportation, energy efficiency, and energy systems integration.

The NREL Computational Science Center leads the lab's efforts to solve energy challenges using high-performance computing (HPC), computational science, applied mathematics, scientific data management, visualization, and informatics.

NREL required a high-capacity storage solution for its researchers and engineers to store, access and manage their unstructured data. It has deployed three clusters of Qumulo storage to date: a four-node cluster on the Qumulo Capacity Series QC40, a four-node cluster on the Qumulo Capacity Series QC208, and a four-node cluster on the HPE90.

The lab is using Qumulo storage for its researcher home directories on the new Eagle System, the newest HPC system at NREL, as well as for administrative and researcher NAS requirements, and replication of all HPC NAS requirements.

“With the impact of climate change, it's crucial for organizations such as NREL to adopt technologies that accelerate their research and outcomes. The lab’s HPC environment has a broad range of demands encompassing multiple use cases, a large number of users, and long-term data retention,” said Molly Presley, Director of Global Product Marketing, Qumulo. “With Qumulo’s incredibly scalable architecture and real-time file analytics, the NREL team can gain better insight into their data, and in turn focus more effectively on their mission to drive innovation in energy efficiency and renewable energy technologies.”

The growing list of Qumulo customers in life sciences and scientific research includes Carnegie Institution for Science, CID Research, Channing Division of Network Medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, DarwinHealth, Inc., Georgia Cancer Center at Augusta University, Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at University of Washington, Johns Hopkins Genomics at The Johns Hopkins University, Progenity, Inc., UConn Health, University of Utah Scientific Computing and Imaging (SCI) Institute, and many others that are using Qumulo to accelerate their data-intensive workflows and speed discovery of new scientific and medical breakthroughs.

Qumulo offers the freedom to store, manage, and access file-based data in any operating environment, at petabyte and global scale. Qumulo offers the only storage system designed to cost-effectively manage the volume and geographic dispersion of today’s technology, both on-premises and in the public cloud. Qumulo’s solutions are available on its own branded storage servers, on third-party hardware from companies such as HPE and Dell, and natively on AWS in the public cloud. Its solutions are designed from the ground up to meet today’s requirements for scale, offering the highest-performance file storage system for data centers and the public cloud.

