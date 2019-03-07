Zimperium Provides Next Generation Mobile Threat Defense with Samsung Knox in Time for 5G Proliferation

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zimperium, the global leader in mobile threat defense (MTD), today announced an extended partnership with Samsung to provide advanced protection against sophisticated mobile attacks via the unmatched combination of Zimperium’s leading machine learning-based threat detection and Samsung Knox’s hardware-level remediation capabilities.

Samsung Knox is defense-grade mobile security built into Samsung devices. Knox provides strong protection of enterprise data by building a hardware-based trusted environment. A trusted environment ensures that enterprise-critical operations, such as decryption of enterprise data, can only occur when core system components are proven to not be compromised.

Powered by a patented machine-learning engine, z9™, Zimperium zIPS detects attacks on all four mobile threat vectors – device, network, phishing and apps. Over the last five years, z9 has detected 100 percent of zero-day mobile exploits without requiring an update. It is also the only machine learning-based engine capable of detecting previously unknown mobile malware on-device without requiring updates and without the risks of cloud-based lookups.

On any devices with Samsung Knox, zIPS leverages the Knox API framework to facilitate lower level, tamper-resistant remediations. Inside the zIPS management console, zConsole, administrators can easily configure threat and device-specific actions such as uninstalling or blocking the installation of malicious apps.

“For many years, Samsung and Zimperium have collaborated to help our global customers address ongoing mobile security concerns,” said Nick Dawson, Director B2B Product Management at Samsung Electronics. “Zimperium delivers real time on-device detection of zero-day mobile threats. We are excited to continue protecting our mutual customers by jointly creating powerful new ways to combine Zimperium’s machine learning detection with Samsung Knox’s comprehensive hardware remediation capabilities.”

“5G is bringing more capabilities to everything mobile and increasing mobile adoption significantly in the enterprise, creating a greater risk that we must proactively mitigate,” said Akhil Bhutani, Senior Vice President of Strategic Business Development at Zimperium. “By combining the hardware-based advantages of Samsung Knox with Zimperium’s on-device machine learning detection capabilities, Samsung mobile users will immediately have advanced protection against known and unknown threats.”

Samsung is both an investor and partner of Zimperium. To learn more, please visit https://www.zimperium.com/partners.

About Zimperium®

Zimperium, the global leader in mobile device security, offers real-time, on-device protection against Android and iOS threats. The Zimperium platform leverages our award-winning machine learning-based engine, z9, to protect mobile data, apps and sessions against device compromises, network attacks, phishing attempts and malicious apps. To date, z9 has detected 100% of zero-day device exploits without requiring an update or suffering from the delays and limitations of cloud-based detection—something no other mobile security provider can claim. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Zimperium is backed by Sierra Ventures, Samsung, Telstra, Warburg Pincus and SoftBank. Learn more at www.zimperium.com or our official blog at https://blog.zimperium.com.

Zimperium, the Zimperium name and logo, Powered by Zimperium, zIPS, zIAP and z9 are registered trademarks or trademarks of Zimperium, Inc. in the US and other countries.