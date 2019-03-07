Community Alliance Chooses SmartCare for Its Ability to Integrate Their Broad Range of Services into One Platform and Meet Their Needs Now and into the Future

KALAMAZOO, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Streamline Healthcare Solutions announced a new partnership with Community Alliance in Omaha, NE. The partnership will help Community Alliance use one integrated system for their broad range of services including outpatient, residential and community services.

“In evaluating products and vendors, we found Streamline to rank above our current EHR - and others - in the areas that meant the most to us, including functionality for a broad range of outpatient; residential; and community services; a well-developed integrated care platform built into the software; and the ability to handle increasingly complex regulatory requirements and billing needs including value-based contracts,” says Carole Boye, President and CEO at Community Alliance. “Others who have partnered with them spoke of their responsiveness and ongoing commitment to development of their product as industry standards continue to evolve. While we started this process undecided about finding a better product than we had, we are convinced that Streamline is the best solution for our current and future needs.”

SmartCare will enable Community Alliance to handle the coordination of care between services, and also help meet increasingly complex regulatory requirements and billing needs including value-based contracts.

“Streamline is extremely excited to welcome Community Alliance to our growing client community in Nebraska. SmartCare is a great fit for the organization as it will improve their care coordination through the use of the integrated system enhancing the quality of care for all stakeholders. Not only is SmartCare a great fit for them now, but it will remain flexible and comprehensive into the future as healthcare evolves. We look forward to this partnership and our continued growth in Nebraska.” David Ryland, Co-CEO of Streamline Healthcare Solutions.

About Community Alliance: – Community Alliance offers a full continuum of behavioral health services including psychiatric care, counseling, psycho-social rehabilitation services (for those with serious mental illness), supportive housing, employment services, specialized services for those who are homeless, and family and peer support. They also continue to grow their integrated care services, providing primary healthcare from a clinic that is built within their mental health agency. https://community-alliance.org/

About Streamline Streamline delivers web-based software for healthcare organizations to provide and coordinate specialized behavioral service delivery processes. Streamline’s SmartCare™ solution was developed to truly integrate all departments; moving them to a more holistic service model. Streamline’s software solutions are well suited for organizations who wish to have a system that can incorporate its entire business processes into a single solution, with the ability to continue to grow as business-lines needs evolve. Streamline has been offering software in the behavioral health marketplace since 2003. Please visit us at: www.streamlinehealthcare.com.