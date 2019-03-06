AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of The Chesapeake Life Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A- (Excellent) from B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “a-” from “bbb+” of The Chesapeake Life Insurance Company (Chesapeake) (Oklahoma City, OK). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. These rating actions follow the acquisition of Chesapeake and its parent, HealthMarkets, Inc. (HealthMarkets) (headquartered in North Richland Hills, TX), by Golden Rule Financial Corp, a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UnitedHealth Group) [NYSE: UNH]. AM Best also has withdrawn the Long-Term ICR of “bb+” with a stable outlook of HealthMarkets.

The ratings reflect Chesapeake’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and marginal enterprise risk management (ERM).

The rating upgrades reflect lift from Chesapeake’s ultimate parent, UnitedHealth Group, which acquired HealthMarkets and its subsidiaries. Chesapeake and its affiliated distribution capabilities are expected to enhance the individual specialty operations of UnitedHealth Group’s UnitedHealthcare operations.

Chesapeake’s risk-adjusted capital is at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio, and has been maintained at this level over the past few years based upon a trend of favorable operating results. Earnings have significantly improved over the past few years with return on equity of 20% or greater driven by better than expected claims experience, lower administrative expenses and increasing premiums.

Chesapeake has had a trend of favorable premium growth from increased sales by HealthMarkets Insurance Agency, Inc., Chesapeake’s affiliated company and primary distribution channel. Chesapeake’s supplemental insurance portfolio branded as SureBridge has a diverse suite of supplemental health and life products. AM Best expects that Chesapeake’s ERM will benefit from that of its new parent organization.

