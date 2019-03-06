AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to AmFed Advantage Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” to AmFed Advantage Insurance Company (AmFed Advantage) (Ridgeland, MS). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. AmFed Advantage is a wholly owned subsidiary of AmFed National Insurance Company (AmFed National), which is the lead member of AmFed Insurance Group.

The ratings of AmFed Advantage reflect the consolidated balance sheet strength of AmFed Insurance Group, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The rating assignments reflect AmFed Advantage’s role as a member of AmFed Insurance Group. Explicit support is provided to AmFed Advantage through its participation in an inter-company reinsurance agreement with AmFed National. AmFed Advantage will provide workers’ compensation coverage, primarily in Mississippi and Tennessee.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.