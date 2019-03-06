Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded in Excess of $1.3 Million for EEE Parts Management Procurement and Engineering Services from Major Orion Spacecraft Subcontractor

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--March 6, 2019-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (Nasdaq: CMTL) announced today, that during its second quarter of fiscal 2019, its Command & Control Technologies group which is part of Comtech’s Government Solutions segment, was awarded orders in excess of $1.3 million for new electrical, electronic and electromechanical (“EEE”) parts supporting a major subcontractor for NASA’s Orion Spacecraft program.

Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp., said, "These most recent awards further illustrate that our customers continue to recognize the unique value of Comtech’s space level electronic parts supply chain management and engineering services expertise for this critical manned space program."

The Command & Control Technologies group is a leading provider of mission-critical, highly-mobile C4ISR solutions. For over 40 years, its Space & Component Technology division, now located in Cypress, California, has specialized in the supply of high reliability microelectronics, supplying EEE parts for use in satellite, launch vehicle and manned space applications. It also provides services encompassing all aspects of ground station life cycle management, to include requirements definition and analysis; design, development and integration of turnkey management systems from antenna to data processing; civil works and construction; station installation and verification; operations and maintenance; and decommissioning at end of life. A full line of XY satellite tracking antennas from 30cm to 13m, as well as radomes and carbon fiber reflectors, all for LEO, MEO and GEO orbits is also supplied.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

