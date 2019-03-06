Registration Opens for New Commercial Space Studies Program at Florida Tech

MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In its first U.S.-based education partnership, International Space University has joined with the Center for Space Entrepreneurship at Florida Tech to launch an innovative graduate certificate program that will help prepare students and industry professionals for success in the rapidly evolving commercial space industry.

Known as the ISU-CSE Commercial Space Program, the 12-credit, four-course certificate program complements existing master’s degree-level programs in engineering, business and social sciences. Proven industry and academic figures, including NASA experts and private-sector pioneers, will serve as faculty members and lecturers. They will provide students with rigorous, practical training in space finance, policy, management, technology and entrepreneurship.

Upon completion of the four courses, students earn a certificate in Commercial Space Studies and credits transferable to partner institutions, such as The Ohio State University.

“Commercial space is growing at lightning speed, and there is an acute need for effective and educated leaders in this complex sector,” said Andrew Aldrin, director of the Center for Space Entrepreneurship. “This is the only graduate certificate program in the United States that focuses on nurturing that next generation of thought leaders in the world of commercial and entrepreneurial space.”

Taking place on Florida’s Space Coast, this fully accredited, summer intensive program will give a maximum of 50 graduate students and young professionals from around the world the opportunity to gain valuable academic and real-world insight to spark economic innovation within the emerging commercial space sector.

“Florida Tech was founded at the dawn of the Space Age and over the last 60 years has helped educate the men and women, from astronauts to mission managers, who have defined and developed the space industry,” said Florida Tech President Dwayne McCay. “The ISU-CSE program proudly continues this legacy, pairing leading instructors with the latest scholarship to produce classes and experiences of the utmost benefit to participants.”

The first Commercial Space Program cohort will be held from June 3-July 12, 2019, at the world-renowned Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. The Visitor Complex offers an array of fully equipped classrooms and learning spaces, while providing students access to regular space launches and unprecedented networking and formal technical exchange opportunities with industry executives, government officials, scientists, engineers, investors and enthusiasts.

“Tomorrow’s leaders in space commerce need a balance of subject-matter expertise, critical business evaluation skills and a global mindset,” said Juan de Dalmau, president of ISU, which has partnered with Florida Tech to host the program. “We’ve developed a dynamic program that fulfills this need. It’s a fantastic opportunity not only for graduate-level students who are passionate about space, but for young current industry professionals looking to expand their horizons.”

To apply for the program, interested participants should visit https://isucse.fit.edu/.

All applications are due by April 30, 2019. Accepted applicants will be notified on a rolling basis up to May 6.

About The Center for Space Entrepreneurship

The International Space University (ISU)-Center for Space Entrepreneurship (CSE) at Florida Tech inspires and trains the next generation of commercial space leaders. It is led by a global team of leading space organizations focused on development along Florida’s Space Coast. Partners include several Florida universities, ISU, Ohio State University, the Aerospace Corporation, the Space Angels Network, NASA Kennedy Space Center (NASA-KSC) and the Delaware North Corporation. In addition to formal accredited courses, the CSE conducts workshops, corporate training and networking events for space professionals, as well as supports incubator and accelerators for space start-up companies.

About Florida Institute of Technology

Celebrating 60 years of relentlessly pursuing greatness, Florida Tech was founded in 1958 at the dawn of the Space Race that would soon define the Atlantic coast of Florida and captivate the nation. Now the premier private technological university in the Southeast, Florida Tech is a Tier 1 Best National University in U.S. News & World Report and one of just nine schools in Florida lauded by the Fiske Guide to Colleges. Ranked among the top 5 percent of 18,000 degree-granting institutions worldwide in the 2018-19 World University Rankings and named one of just 14 U.S.-based Golden Age universities in 2018 by Times Higher Education, Florida Tech is one of the nation’s Best Value Colleges as determined by Forbes in 2018. Florida Tech offers bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in aeronautics and aviation, engineering, computing and cybersecurity, business, science and mathematics, psychology, education and communication. Learn more at www.fit.edu.