Rittal and ABB Enhance Global Partnership to Drive Digitalization in Industrial Applications

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rittal is committed to its global strategic partnership with ABB to provide edge data center solutions for industrial organizations. Rittal’s collaboration with ABB on secure edge data centers continues to grow, including through the annual ABB Customer World event in Houston.

The strategic partnership covers various solutions and services including those for uninterruptible power supply (UPS), secure edge data center solutions with fire protection, edge data centers for OEM manufacturers, scalable modular data centers as well as new power container solutions.

These prefabricated and resilient data center solutions – such as the recently launched Secure Edge Data Center (SEDC) with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) – are purpose-built for harsh industrial environments to help digitalize operations, which will allow customers to run enterprise-grade IT in close proximity to their operational technology environments, machines and equipment to enable low-latency, secure and reliable digital processes.

“We are excited to extend our partnership with ABB and HPE to deliver a cost-effective and resilient secure edge data center solution that can operate in harsh, uncontrolled environments where IT applications were not originally intended to operate,” said Mike Freund, managing director for the U.S. at Rittal. “This partnership allows customers to roll in a complete data center solution that can easily scale in size or be replicated globally for a consistent user experience.”

As a global organization, Rittal prides itself on its progressive approach to engineering. Rittal North America’s manufacturing center of excellence facility in Urbana, Ohio, consists of more than a half-million square feet of space to ensure that customers’ production and stocking requirements are fully met.

Rittal’s and ABB’s global strategic alliance was originally announced at DataCloud Europe 2018. Based on their proven partnership in the uninterruptible power distribution business, both companies aim to expand their solutions approach for modular, secure and high-availability data center infrastructure, primarily in North and South America, Asia and Europe.

Leveraging the joint global network of sales, engineering and service teams of both companies ABB and Rittal focus on the conception and development of modern data centers and edge computing. Rittal and ABB have a history of successful collaboration on projects including the implementation of a new data center at a European airport, establishing a maximum-security and high-efficiency data center for colocation services in a decommissioned mine.

“ABB has supplied UPS systems and electrical distribution solutions to Rittal for some time already and both companies agreed to deepen their partnership on an international level to support their growth strategies in the last few years,” said Lara Cortinovis, global product group manager power protection at ABB. “Rittal not only deploys ABB UPS systems as part of their data center solutions but also leverages local ABB services to strengthen sales activities and services in local markets.”

Modern edge data centers are essential for data-driven economies, where the Internet of Things are generating a massive amount of data. An edge data center brings IT capacity closer to the place of data generation to enable low-latency, secure and reliable digital processes needed for many Industry 4.0 scenarios.

About ABB

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a pioneering technology leader in electrification products, robotics and motion, industrial automation and power grids, serving customers in utilities, industry and transport & infrastructure globally. Continuing a history of innovation spanning more than 130 years, ABB today is writing the future of industrial digitalization with two clear value propositions: bringing electricity from any power plant to any plug and automating industries from natural resources to finished products. As title partner of Formula E, the fully electric international FIA motorsport class, ABB is pushing the boundaries of e-mobility to contribute to a sustainable future. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 135,000 employees. For more information, visit abb.com.

About Rittal

Rittal, headquartered in Herborn, Germany, is a leading global provider of solutions for industrial enclosures, power distribution, climate control and IT infrastructure, as well as software and services. Systems made by Rittal can be found in more than 90 percent of all global branches of industry, including mechanical and plant engineering, food and beverage production and in IT and telecommunications.

The wide range of products from the global market leader includes configurable enclosures, whose data is available throughout the entire production process. Intelligent Rittal cooling solutions with up to 75 percent lower energy and CO 2 consumption can communicate with the production environment and enable predictive maintenance and service concepts. Innovative IT solutions ranging from IT racks and modular data centers through to edge and hyperscale computing solutions all form part of the portfolio.

Leading software providers Eplan and Cideon complement the value chain, providing interdisciplinary engineering solutions, while Rittal Automation Systems offer automation systems for switchgear construction. Rittal delivers within 24 hours in Germany – precisely as needed, flexibly and efficiently. Founded in Herborn in 1961, Rittal is the largest member company in the owner-operated Friedhelm Loh Group. The group is a highly successful global player, with 18 production sites and 80 international subsidiaries. It has approximately 11,500 employees and posted revenues of €2.5 billion in fiscal 2017.

About Rittal North America

Rittal North America LLC provides innovative, high-quality solutions built to integrate into your equipment and applications. Products are tested and certified to the appropriate standards that apply, including UL, CSA, IEC, ATEX and others. For more information, visit rittal.us.

Photo Captions:

http://www.ggcomm.com/Rittal/RittalUrbanaCampus.jpg

Situated on a Midwest 105-acre campus, Rittal North America’s manufacturing facility is filled with state-of-the-art equipment and processes, and contains in-house engineering and modification services, as well as the longest non-automotive paint line in North America, stretching more than 3 miles within the confines of the factory.

http://www.ggcomm.com/Rittal/RittalSEDC.jpg

Secure Edge Data Centers are prefabricated, resilient data center solutions, built for harsh industrial environments developed through Rittal’s and ABB’s collaborations with Hewlett Packard Enterprise.