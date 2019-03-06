New Sonic Brand Hits the Right Note at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

PURCHASE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mastercard is bringing its new sonic brand identity to life for the first time at the 2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Fla. Fans will experience the brand’s new sound throughout Bay Hill Club & Lodge—from the moment they enter the grounds to when they pay with a Mastercard at select concessions.

Mastercard debuted its new sonic brand identity in the lead up to the 61st GRAMMY Awards at the Mastercard Sensory Lab at Fred Segal Sunset in West Hollywood, making it the first retail location to implement the new Mastercard acceptance sound at the point of sale. The sonic brand identity is a comprehensive system that transcends physical, digital and voice environments wherever consumers engage with Mastercard across the globe.

“We’re excited to bring our sonic brand to the Arnold Palmer Invitational to give our cardholders and golf fans the opportunity to experience the sounds of Mastercard first-hand,” says Raja Rajamannar, chief marketing and communications officer, Mastercard. “There is no better place to highlight this first use case than one of the preeminent PGA TOUR events. Sporting events, a passion point for so many of our cardholders, are just one of the many places you’ll see the sonic brand come to life as we set out to share it with the world.”

“Mastercard has been a tremendous partner of the PGA TOUR for more than 20 years,” said Brian Oliver, PGA TOUR Executive Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. “Mastercard has done a terrific job of unveiling innovative programs through our partnership as a benefit for their cardholders. We are excited to have our fans at the Arnold Palmer Invitational be among the first to experience Mastercard’s new sonic brand identity.”

The new sonic brand at the Arnold Palmer Invitational is just one way Mastercard is delivering enhanced experiences to golf fans. Attendees will be able to tap and pay at concessions and in the merchandise shops on-site, speeding them through lines and back out on the course. Those using their Mastercard may get a Priceless Surprise, from smile-making to the life-changing—including a chance to meet PGA TOUR professionals. In addition, Mastercard will launch a new multi-channel marketing program timed to the start of the tournament starring PGA TOUR golf professionals Justin Rose and Tom Watson.

“I’m excited to partner with Mastercard to help deliver the best experience possible to their cardholders at the 2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational—from Priceless Surprises to the latest payment technology,” said Justin Rose, professional golfer and Mastercard ambassador. “I always look forward to seeing fans enjoying themselves on the course.”

The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard begins Thursday, March 7 on Golf Channel. Follow @Mastercard for more information and visit priceless.com/golf to learn more about all of the exclusive golf benefits and experiences available to Mastercard cardholders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com, is a technology company in the global payments industry. Our global payments processing network connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 210 countries and territories. Mastercard products and solutions make everyday commerce activities – such as shopping, traveling, running a business and managing finances – easier, more secure and more efficient for everyone. Follow us on Twitter @MastercardNews, join the discussion on the Beyond the Transaction Blog and subscribe for the latest news on the Engagement Bureau.