Two Credit Unions Get Future-Ready with Move to Fiserv Core Platform

BROOKFIELD, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV), a leading global provider of financial services technology solutions, announced today that HealthCare First Credit Union and Portland Local 8 Federal Credit Union will move from their current core processing providers to Fiserv to prepare for future institutional needs and member expectations.

Both credit unions cited the Fiserv technology ecosystem and commitment to continued platform investment as key motivators in their decision to partner with Fiserv for ASP core processing and multiple integrated solutions, from online banking to bill payment to loan origination and accounting. Plans to enhance back-office efficiencies and simplify vendor relationships also played a large role in the institutions’ decisions.

“We realized that our technology environment was not meeting our or our member’s expectations and carefully considered several options. We are confident that working with Fiserv will bring long-term stability to the back office and member value to the front office,” said Meghan Sinclair, CEO, HealthCare First Credit Union. “With Fiserv focused on our technology needs, we’ll be able to focus more fully on our members and their needs.”

HealthCare First Credit Union provides financial services to more than 10,000 healthcare professionals in the Cambria, Somerset and Blair counties of Pennsylvania. The credit union is making its first core processing change in more than 30 years with Fiserv.

The desire for a streamlined vendor environment contributed significantly to Portland Local 8 Federal Credit Union making the decision to move to Fiserv. With 2,000-plus members and a charter focused on longshoremen, rail workers and others, Portland Local 8 needed to be able to meet the needs of its on-the-move members.

“In order to serve our members to the fullest, our processes and technology needed to be revamped,” said Jaimie Garver, CEO, Portland Local 8 Federal Credit Union. “The move to an ASP environment with Fiserv, along with more powerful digital banking and card processing services, will be a tremendous benefit for our staff and members.”

The two institutions are among more than 30 that have selected or installed the Portico® core account processing solution from Fiserv in the past year.

“Our credit union clients are enthusiastic about our growing technology ecosystem and continued focus on developing and supporting core account processing,” said Vincent Brennan, president, Credit Union Solutions, Fiserv. “The robust capabilities of our core systems and surround solutions can ease burdens on credit union staff, while enabling rich, differentiating experiences for members.”

