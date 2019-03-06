Gradifi And EVERFI Team Up To Provide Financial Wellness Education Programs As An Employee Benefit

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gradifi, a leading provider of student loan and college savings employee benefits, today launched a nationwide initiative to offer financial wellness education as an employee benefit in collaboration with EVERFI, the nation’s leading education technology company.

EVERFI’s award-winning curriculum teaches money management basics about a wide range of topics, including savings accounts, checking accounts, credit cards, credit scores and identify theft. The three-to-10-minute modules also cover sophisticated personal finance matters, such as budget, tax, and financial planning; securing a home mortgage; refinancing student loan debt and saving for education; developing an investment strategy; understanding retirement accounts; and managing risk and insurance.

Gradifi will offer EVERFI’s interactive content and tools to the more than 700 organizations using any of the following three solutions from Gradifi:

Student Loan PayDown , which enables employers to make direct contributions to pay down an employee’s student debt;

College SaveUp, which facilitates employer contributions to employees’ 529 college savings plans to head off the burden of student debt.

“ Gradifi’s collaboration with EVERFI is another innovative way our team is helping organizations become an employer of choice,” said David Chang, CEO of Gradifi. “ We’re pleased to be working with EVERFI, which is the gold standard in financial wellness education. Together, we’re helping U.S. employers meet a real need by improving the money management skills of their employees.”

EVERFI delivers financial education to more than 750 financial institutions across the U.S. and has certified over 18 million learners. First Republic Bank, parent of Gradifi, has been working with EVERFI since 2015 to offer financial literacy programs in its urban, coastal markets, educating more than 12,000 students over the past four years.

Gradifi’s initiative with EVERFI is part of a multi-faceted, employer-sponsored approach to educating employees and helping them relieve the burden of student loan debt.

In 2018, Gradifi launched another innovative education program in conjunction with American Student Assistance®, a nonprofit organization that assists student loan borrowers better understand their options. American Student Assistance provides phone and online counseling to employees whose companies offer any of Gradifi’s services.

