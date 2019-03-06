World’s Largest Oil & Gas Company Selects Tech Startup FAT FINGER To Digitize Procedures In Refineries & The Oil Field Around the Globe

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FAT FINGER, the leading innovator in Digital Procedure software, announced today that it has been selected by one of the world’s largest Energy companies to continue global expansion of their product that digitizes standard operating procedures for routine safety, asset inspections, and operator rounds. FAT FINGER will enable the reduction of operating costs and improve safety across the company’s operations around the world.

Over the past two years, FAT FINGER has spent considerable time with its new Oil & Gas industry client to prove out its software to evaluate the best solution in the market and ensure the Houston-based startup can meet the industry giant’s demands.

“We are excited to be once again chosen as a technology partner by THE leader in the Oil & Gas industry,” said James McDonough, CEO of FAT FINGER. “We are so appreciative of our FAT FINGER customers and partners around the world that have used our product and assisted us in achieving this momentous milestone. We are tremendously honored to have this industry leader trust its critical procedures to ensure safe and effective operations to us and our platform.”

FAT FINGER eliminates unnecessary complexity and cost of creating custom apps. Through its easy drag and drop platform, FAT FINGER enables clients to digitize traditional paper-based processes in just seconds. Unlike others in its space, FAT FINGER offers a free trial of its product to showcase the unique abilities of the platform to potential users.

About FAT FINGER

Founded in 2011, FAT FINGER is the leading provider of No-Code Digital Procedure Software. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, FAT FINGER services customers around the world. FAT FINGER’s solutions are singularly focused on B2B and used by many of the Fortune 1000, digitizing thousands of procedures worldwide. The company’s vertical expertise includes Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Manufacturing, Oil Field Services, and Field Services. Learn More About FAT FINGER: www.FATFINGER.io