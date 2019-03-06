Black Sage Technologies Selects Echodyne MESA™ Radar for Counter-UAS and Perimeter Security Solutions

KIRKLAND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Echodyne, the manufacturer of innovative, high-performance, small electronically scanned array (ESA) radars for government and commercial markets, announced today that its security radar, EchoGuard, has been selected by Black Sage Technologies, Inc. as the preferred radar sensor for mid-range C-UAS security solutions. The radar is recognized in the industry as the best-performing sensor in its class and is a critical component for UAS detection, tracking, classification, and identification in multi-sensor arrays.

Echodyne’s breakthrough MESA™ technology creates a small ESA radar with high-fidelity data output for security integrators that require excellent range, detection and tracking accuracy, and consistent sensor performance. The company’s patented technology delivers a high-performance radar in a compact, solid-state, commercially-priced format for security integrators delivering multi-sensor ground and airspace security solutions for industry, government, and defense.

“Black Sage integrates best-of-breed technologies into multi-sensor C-UAS solutions, which we uniquely configure for each deployment,” said Dave Romero, Managing Partner of Black Sage. “Echodyne radars are the market leader for mid-range requirements and provide consistent, high quality sUAS detection and tracking.”

Because it is a true ESA radar in a compact, solid-state format, EchoGuard offers unprecedented radar capabilities for a range of commercial and governmental applications. When integrated into multi-sensor arrays, Echodyne radars reliably cue other sensors for rapid object identification and potential mitigation.

“Black Sage is a fantastic partner. We appreciate their market approach of finding best-in-class technologies to create their UASX counter-drone system and Defense OS software platform,” said Eben Frankenberg, CEO of Echodyne. “Our selection underscores the superiority of our MESA radar technology for small UAS detection and tracking.”

Echodyne radars have received international recognition and were recently featured by the US Dept of Homeland Security in a Snapshot article, demonstrating the broad applications of the technology platform. For more information, please visit echodyne.com.

About Echodyne

Echodyne introduces the world’s first compact, software-defined, solid-state, true electronically scanned array (ESA) radar sensor. Ideally suited for machine perception in an autonomous age, Echodyne offers high-performance commercially-priced radars to governments, industries, and integrators engineering solutions for border security, critical infrastructure protection, first responders, unmanned aircraft systems, and autonomous vehicles. Privately held, the company is based in Kirkland, Washington, and is backed by Bill Gates, NEA, Madrona Venture Group, Vulcan Capital, and Lux Capital among others. For more information, please visit: Echodyne.com

About Black Sage

We integrate comprehensive Counter-UAS systems enabling our customers to stop drones and recover their safety and security. Our customers have unique missions, locations and threat groups. We’ll help create a plan leveraging best of breed sensors, effectors, AI and video target tracking to prepare our customers for the possibility of a threat. Don’t depend on an attack not coming. Be prepared, engage on your own terms, and be the quiet hero for those who look to you for their safety and security.

blacksagetech.com