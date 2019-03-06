Digital Federal Credit Union Partners with Payrailz to Offer Members Seamless, Unified Payment Experience

GLASTONBURY, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Payrailz, a digital payments company offering secure, smarter and more engaging payment experiences to banks and credit unions, announced that Digital Federal Credit Union, a top 20 credit union nationwide with over $8 billion in assets, will now offer its full suite and platform of payment services.

Through this partnership, Digital Federal Credit Union’s more than 700,000 members throughout the United States will have access to a single platform that provides a seamless member experience for bill pay, bill negotiation, P2P and A2A services delivered seamlessly across all access points. Half of DCU’s members do not use a DCU branch and instead access their accounts digitally, over the phone, at ATMs or at shared branch locations, further reinforcing DCU’s need for an innovative yet unified user experience.

“We value simplifying our member’s lives by providing the best services to them and creating the best experiences for the more than 500,000 digital payments and transfers that happen each month,” said Gereen Langmeyer, Manager of Digital Channels at Digital Federal Credit Union. “We are excited to partner with Payrailz because the company shares our goals of offering enhanced and innovative digital services backed by a strong service commitment through its breadth of member focused payments capabilities.”

Payrailz’s technology draws inspiration from other industries that have leveraged advancements in technology and artificial intelligence to meet the growing demand to automate tasks for users. Payrailz believes the industry is ready for a “do it for me” solution to better manage their payment needs and has built a powerful engine driven by predictive and proactive smart technology to create value added experiences.

“We are honored that Digital Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union in New England, has selected us as their payments service provider of choice to offer its vast member base a smarter and more engaging payments experience,” said Fran Duggan, CEO of Payrailz. “DCU fully embraces the current and future needs of its members, and we eagerly wait to see it build on its already solid industry reputation by having yet another tool at its disposal to better serve its members.”

Digital Federal Credit Union has an in-house innovation department dedicated to mobile and online banking development and partnered with Payrailz to leverage its modern technology infrastructure to gain specialized expertise in payments, including its sophisticated smart payments routing, artificial intelligence and real-time payments capability with a focus on adding value throughout the member’s payment experience. This decision allows Payrailz’ technology to offer DCU members a full range of innovative payments services that meets the needs of today and the innovation of tomorrow.

About Digital Federal Credit Union

Digital Federal Credit Union is the largest credit union in New England, the tenth largest in the United States based on member accounts, and the 14th largest in the United States based on its more than $8 billion in assets. Chartered in 1979 for employees of Digital Equipment Corporation, Digital Federal Credit Union currently operates 22 full-service branches and serves more than 700,000 members in all 50 states. DCU offers a full range of financial services to consumers and businesses. For additional information, visit www.dcu.org.

About Payrailz

Payrailz is a digital payments company offering advanced payment services to banks and credit unions. In a society that increasingly has become focused on a “do it for me” culture, Payrailz’s smart technology makes the difference. Payrailz creates smarter payment experiences for the financial services industry that are predictive and more engaging than currently available alternatives. Financial institutions can confidently embrace Payrailz’s cloud-based technology engine, including AI, dynamic workflow, open data exchange, and a robust SDK to offer unique payment solutions to their customers. Payrailz helps financial institutions meet the payment expectations of today and the payment innovation needs of tomorrow. For more information, visit www.payrailz.com, follow them on Twitter @Payrailz, Facebook or LinkedIn, or contact Mickey Goldwasser at 860.430.9245.