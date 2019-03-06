Cumming Chooses DESTINI Estimator to Enhance Preconstruction Offerings

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beck Technology, leading software and service firm for the commercial design and construction industry, announced that Cumming has chosen DESTINI® Estimator as its new enterprise-wide pre-construction platform.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Cumming has over 30 offices globally and is ranked No. 20 in ENR’s Top 100 Construction Management-for-Fee Firms for 2018. The company has been in business for over 20 years and focuses on complex projects in the education, healthcare, themed entertainment, and hospitality markets. With a goal of streamlining the cost estimating process, Cumming selected DESTINI Estimator to help create consistency across all of its teams. The construction consultancy wanted the ability to better compare and benchmark its estimates and use the data in more value-added ways.

The multi-year enterprise agreement will enable the company to utilize DESTINI Estimator in all of its estimating efforts.

“Having one platform to manage all our cost management projects is critical as we move into the future,” said David Baird, Executive Vice President at Cumming. “Consolidating our multiple pre-construction tools down to one platform is a major change, however, it’s necessary as we streamline our estimating process. I expect Estimator to be the foundation that our cost management team uses to stay at the forefront of innovation and technology. With Beck Technology as our trusted partner, I believe we will be very successful.”

“Beck Technology continues to be the team that I rely on for pre-construction advancements,” said Chris Wilson, Director at Cumming. “I’ve worked with them in the past using DESTINI Profiler and have a tremendous amount of trust in their team. Using Estimator provides us with another tool to use in our analysis of construction costs which will give our clients better insight into their projects.”

“Cumming shared its vision of what a better construction industry would mean for its business and clients,” said Cheyanne Hampton, Account Executive at Beck Technology. “As the construction consultancy explored Estimator, they also fully utilized our implementation team and support channels. Cumming isn’t just purchasing a pre-construction solution, but helping make pre-construction better for the entire industry by setting an example of how to put customers first.”

