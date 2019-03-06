Trio Health and Express Scripts’ Accredo Specialty Pharmacy Form Collaboration to Provide Real World Evidence on Prescription Medicines across Specialty and Rare Diseases

LA JOLLA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trio Health announced today that Accredo Specialty Pharmacy will collaborate with Trio Health on their proprietary technology and analytics platform to provide real world evidence of outcomes on a wide range of medicines. The collaboration is expected to bring unprecedented value-based transparency to a medication’s journey.

“Our healthcare system is comprised of patients, pharmaceutical companies, payers, physicians, pharmacy benefits managers and pharmacies, all with differing interests in terms of innovation, pricing and access to care. The ability to evaluate a complete data set encompassing patient experience and outcomes enables unparalleled insight into medication selection and value, insight that has been missing from our healthcare system,” said Brent Clough, CEO of Trio Health. “We believe once these factors become clearer, patients and biopharma innovators will benefit, as payers adopt a true performance-based model for drug reimbursement.”

Continued Mr. Clough, “Our collaboration with Accredo enables us to expand on our experience analyzing real world evidence in evaluating treatments for hepatitis C, oncology, RA, hemophilia and HIV, and review medications covering a broad range of diseases and conditions that are prescribed to millions of patients and cost billions of dollars.”

Trio Health has the ability to analyze pharmacy, physician, and clinical information within its proprietary database. The resultant patient de-identified data is harmonized to bring a new understanding of the delivery, use and outcomes of prescription medications while optimizing care of real world patients.

About Trio Health

Trio Health’s mission is to improve the quality of care in patient outcomes through coordinating the efforts of all patient care stakeholders. Their first-of-its-kind Multi-Disease Platform (MDX) that tracks patients throughout the course of their treatment, giving pharmaceutical/biotechnology companies, specialty pharmacies and physicians access to information and opportunities that simply don’t exist anywhere else. Learn more at www.triohealth.com.