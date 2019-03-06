Noodle.ai Partners with NFI to Bring Artificial Intelligence to the Transportation and Distribution Industries

SAN-FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading Enterprise Artificial Intelligence® provider, Noodle.ai, and leading supply chain solutions provider, NFI, announced their partnership, bringing world-class artificial intelligence (AI) into the transportation and distribution industries.

As a leader in the logistics industry, NFI is committed to engineering end-to-end supply chain solutions, customized to address customers’ unique challenges. NFI and its world-class IT professionals are dedicated to driving results and continuous improvement, and constantly look for new ways to bring innovation to customers’ supply chains. By enhancing its service offerings with innovative applications of artificial intelligence, automation, robotics, and predictive analytics, NFI is able to create greater operational efficiencies and help its customers grow.

“We are excited to partner with Noodle.ai. Their cutting-edge applications will serve as the backbone for NFI’s enterprise AI initiatives,” said Gerard Darby, CIO of NFI. “We look forward to bringing even greater efficiency to our customers’ supply chains through this partnership.”

Noodle.ai’s applications help companies solve the problems at the core of the global economy, spanning industries that include consumer products, transportation, distribution, and manufacturing. From fleet maintenance and fill rate to inventory allocation, Noodle.ai’s applications empower leaders to get the right products in the right place at the right time.

Noodle.ai is sponsoring the American Trucking Associations event in Atlanta in March 2019. Noodle.ai also will be sponsoring the Eye For Transport supply chain and logistics event in Atlanta in June 2019. At each event, Noodle.ai will showcase its cutting-edge Enterprise AI® apps for supply chain and transportation & distribution.

“We are proud to partner with NFI to achieve radical efficiency with Enterprise AI®. We look forward to helping apply advanced data, learning algorithms, and supercomputing to serve their supply chain customers.” said Noodle.ai CEO Steve Pratt.

About Noodle.ai

Noodle.ai applies advanced data science to industries at the core of the global economy to create a world without waste. With advanced AI applications business leaders who make, move, and sell things are empowered to make better decisions, reduce wasted energy, money, and resources, and ensure their businesses are built to last. Founded in 2016, Noodle.ai is led by executives previously with the top firms in data science, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and management consulting. Noodle.ai focuses on radical efficiency for supply chain, transportation & distribution, and manufacturing using leading-edge artificial intelligence.

About NFI

NFI is a fully integrated North American supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J. Privately held by the Brown family since its inception in 1932, NFI generates more than $2 billion in annual revenue and employs more than 10,900 associates. NFI owns facilities globally and operates approximately 50 million square feet of warehouse and distribution space. Its dedicated and drayage fleet consists of over 4,000 tractors and 9,700 trailers. Its business lines include dedicated transportation, distribution, transportation management, port drayage, intermodal, brokerage, global logistics, and commercial real estate. For more information about NFI, visit www.nfiindustries.com or call 1-877-NFI-3777.