ScaleMP and AMD Announce Strategic Collaboration for Scale-up EPYC Servers

FORT LEE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ScaleMP™, a leading provider of virtualization solutions for high-end computing, today announced that it has partnered with AMD to enable AMD server OEMs to create systems with 4, 8, and up to 128 processor sockets, up to 8,192 CPUs and 256 terabytes of shared memory. This functionality is enabled with vSMP Foundation 9.0, with immediate customer availability.

With EPYC processor-based servers available from many leading server vendors, ScaleMP and AMD have partnered to enable cloud, hyperscale, enterprise, and HPC customers to benefit from the superior value provided by AMD EPYC processors, with ScaleMP offering both fabric-based as well as storage-class-memory solutions.

“Supporting AMD-based servers has always been a goal of ours, as AMD has a long history of offering powerful, yet cost-effective solutions. We see a natural fit for ScaleMP technologies and AMD processors, especially with the strong demand for scale-up systems based on AMD EPYC processors,” said Shai Fultheim, founder and CEO of ScaleMP. “Through this collaboration, ScaleMP enables AMD customers to create scale-up servers that will deliver breakthrough performance and help lower the TCO for organizations – enabling customers to use more of their budget for their applications and tackle the most demanding workloads while enjoying a broader choice of multi-socket servers.”

“ScaleMP enables a unique capability in its software-defined scale-up servers, allowing us to focus on processor design and execution” said Raghu Nambiar, AMD’s corporate vice president, Datacenter Ecosystems & Application Engineering. “The robustness of ScaleMP’s time-tested solution allows us to leverage a dual-socket reference design into a highly scalable SMP in a matter of months.”

Additionally, vSMP Foundation 9.0 provides:

Improved performance for VMs

Citrix XenServer support

Significantly improved IO performance for ServerONE

About vSMP Foundation

vSMP Foundation is the underlying technology for ScaleMP’s line of software-defined scale-up products. vSMP ServerONE aggregates multiple, industry-standard, off-the-shelf x86 servers into a single virtual high-end system, and provides customers with an alternative to traditional, expensive, symmetrical multiprocessing (SMP) systems. vSMP ClusterONE offers simplified clustering infrastructure with a single operating system. vSMP MemoryONE enables the transparent use of NVM storage as system memory, to reduce TCO and expand beyond traditional DRAM scaling limitations.

About ScaleMP

ScaleMP is the leader in virtualization for high-end computing, providing increased performance and reduced total cost of ownership (TCO). The innovative Versatile SMP™ (vSMP) architecture provides software-defined computing and software-defined memory by aggregating multiple independent systems or high-performance SSDs into single virtual systems. Using software to replace custom hardware systems and components, ScaleMP offers a revolutionary scale-up computing paradigm by delivering industry-standard, high-end symmetric multiprocessing compute and memory environments. For more information, please call +1 (201) 429-9740 or visit https://www.ScaleMP.com.

vSMP Foundation is a trademark or registered trademark of ScaleMP. All other brands or products are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

AMD and EPYC are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices