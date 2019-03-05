S&P Raises Hana SBL Loan Trust 2016-1 Rating to AA

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hana Financial announced today that Standard & Poor’s (S&P) raised the credit rating on Hana SBL Loan Trust 2016-1 from ‘A- (sf)’ to ‘AA (sf)’. The rating improvement is indicative of Hana Financial’s origination of high-quality SBA 7(a) loans and diversification in its loan portfolio.

Hana SBL Loan Trust 2016-1 is an asset-backed securities (ABS) transaction collateralized primarily by a pool of unguaranteed U.S. Small Business Administration’s Section 7(a) loans originated by Hana Small Business Lending, Inc. (“HSBL”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hana Financial, Inc. HSBL has successfully securitized the unguaranteed portion of the SBA 7(a) loans in 2012, 2014 and 2016. Hana SBL Loan Trust 2016-1 is the only currently outstanding securitization trust for HSBL with the first two securitization trusts successfully paid off.

About Hana Financial, Inc.

Founded in 1994 by Sunnie S. Kim, Hana Financial, Inc. is a Los Angeles based diversified financial services holding company, comprised of Hana Commercial Finance, Inc. offering factoring and asset based lending services, and Hana Small Business Lending, Inc. offering SBA 7(a) loans nationwide. For more information, visit www.hanafinancial.com or call 213.240.1234.