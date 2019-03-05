Triumph Group to Partner with Thailand’s CATC to Foster Aviation Training Development in Southeast Asia

BERWYN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) announced today that its southeast Asian businesses, Triumph Aviation Services Asia (TASA) and Triumph Structures - Thailand (TST), have signed a comprehensive Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Thailand Civil Aviation Training Center (CATC), to work together to foster professional development of aviation talent in Thailand.

As part of the Thai government’s investment in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), the U-Tapao International Airport will be expanded and transformed into a hub for aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul, air cargo, and logistics. The MOU between Triumph and the Thai CATC includes a mandate for the establishment of the Aeronautical and Space Training Center at U-Tapao to produce and develop aviation personnel to serve the country’s growing maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) industry.

“Given U-Tapao’s importance within Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), the signing of this MOU has far-reaching and extremely positive implications for Triumph Group’s access, influence and strategic integration in the region,” said Monty Richardson, President of Triumph Aviation Services Asia, an operating company of Triumph Product Support. “Triumph and the entire aviation industry in Thailand will benefit from having more future mechanics and technicians trained in the field,” Richardson continued.

Viewed as an industry leader in the region, Triumph was selected as a partner for the CATC for the expertise they offer. TST coordinated with the CATC to develop the curriculum for composite manufacturing.

“This MOU and the professional development offered by the CATC will increase the pool of trained, skilled mechanics and operators ready for hire,” said GB Kohoutek, Business Development lead for Triumph Structures – Thailand, an operating company of Triumph Aerospace Structures. “This will lead to significant cost and time savings for aviation businesses based in the EEC.”

The Thai government assesses the projected value of the EEC at U.S. $43 billion (Thai Baht 1.5 trillion) over the next five years.

"By initiating the request for this MOU, the Thai government has shown a profound degree of trust in what Triumph Group can do to elevate aviation professionalism within Thailand," said Mr. Rattaya Nasongkhla, Sales Director for TASA. "This is an extremely valuable opportunity to expand our existing footprint into even more productive and mutually beneficial lanes of cooperation.”

In parallel with the CATC / EEC initiatives, TASA is furthering its own capacity and efficiencies by developing a comprehensive internal training program, including a more robust onboarding program for new employees, utilizing new training methodologies, techniques and visual reinforcement learning at its Chonburi, Thailand site.

Triumph Aviation Services Asia is the regional aftermarket services headquarters for Triumph Product Support. It is a single-source service center for all commercial aviation aircraft structures, flight control surfaces, components and accessories across the region.

Triumph Structures - Thailand manufactures structural composite laminate, sandwich structure and assemblies for airframe and engine manufacturers.

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

