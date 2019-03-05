KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to CALI 2019-101C

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) announces the assignment of preliminary ratings to nine classes of CALI 2019-101C, a CMBS single-borrower securitization.

The collateral for the transaction is a $515.0 million portion of a $755.0 million non-recourse, first lien mortgage loan. The fixed rate loan has a ten-year term and requires monthly interest-only payments. The loan is secured by the borrower’s fee simple interest in 101 California, a 1.3 million sf, 48-story, Class-A office building located in the financial district of the San Francisco CBD. The building is LEED Platinum certified and features panoramic views from its upper floors, a seven-story glass enclosed atrium style lobby, a granite plaza with flower beds and a fountain, and a subterranean garage containing 210 parking spaces.

As of December 2018, the property was 91.5% leased to approximately 67 tenants. The five largest tenants are either financial institutions or large law firms, and include Merrill Lynch, Cooley LLP, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank and Winston & Strawn. Together, these five tenants account for 35.0% of the total sf and 31.9% of total base rent.

KBRA’s analysis of the transaction included a detailed evaluation of the properties’ cash flows using our U.S. CMBS Property Evaluation Methodology and the application of our U.S. CMBS Single Borrower & Large Loan Rating Methodology. The results of our analysis yielded a KBRA net cash flow (KNCF) of $59.6 million. To value the property, we applied a capitalization rate of 7.00% to arrive at a KBRA value of $850.9 million. The resulting KBRA Loan to Value (KLTV) is 88.7%. In our analysis of the transaction, we also reviewed and considered third party engineering, environmental, and appraisal reports; the results of our site inspection of the property, and legal documentation review.

For further details on KBRA’s analysis, please see our pre-sale report, CALI 2019-101C, published at www.kbra.com. To access ratings, reports and disclosures, click here.

The preliminary ratings are based on information known to KBRA at the time of this publication. Information received subsequent to this release could result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings.

Preliminary Ratings Assigned: CALI 2019-101C

Class Initial Class Balance Expected KBRA Rating A $196,238,000 AAA (sf) X-A $272,551,0001 AAA (sf) X-B $212,229,0001 BB- (sf) B $43,611,000 AA+ (sf) C $32,702,000 A+ (sf) D $61,589,000 BBB+ (sf) E $100,100,000 BB+ (sf) F $50,540,000 BB- (sf) HRR2 $30,220,000 BB- (sf)

1Notional balance. 2In satisfaction of the U.S. risk retention rules, CPPIB Credit Structured North America III. Inc. will purchase and retain an “eligible horizontal residual interest” consisting of the Class HRR certificates, representing at least 5.0% of the fair market value of all non-residual certificates issued.

