Cheddar Partners with Renowned Weight Loss Brand Jenny Craig to Deliver Health & Nutrition Content

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cheddar, the leading post cable networks company, today announced the launch of a new partnership with Jenny Craig, a leader in the weight loss industry. Airing Tuesdays and Thursdays at 2:34 PM ET on Cheddar News, the Jenny Craig health and nutrition segment will be a first-of-its-kind program for Cheddar, launching a brand new vertical in health and nutrition.

Cheddar’s Jenny Craig partnership is a project championed by Jenny Craig CEO & President, Monty Sharma. "Cheddar offers timely news in a fun way to the millennial audience, which will help Jenny Craig reach that increasingly health-conscious generation," said Sharma. "We are excited to share the latest from our nutrition experts, as well as some of the incredible stories from our members who can inspire Cheddar audiences."

The show will air each Tuesday and Thursday at 2:34 PM ET and replayed the same days at 3:34 PM ET.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Jenny Craig on Cheddar News; they are phenomenal health partner for our audience. All my business meals in the office will be Jenny Craig from now on so bring your healthy appetite!” said Jon Steinberg, Cheddar Founder & CEO.

Early episodes of the show will feature interviews and insights from Jenny Craig’s nutrition experts, as well as members with incredible weight loss journeys. Content will include easy-to-follow, science-backed nutrition advice, guidance on how when you eat can impact weight loss, and insights on the critical role personal support can play in a weight loss journey.

About Cheddar

Cheddar is the leading post-cable networks company. Its programming is available on Sling TV, DirecTV NOW, Hulu, YouTube TV, Sony PlayStation Vue, Snapchat, fuboTV, Philo, Amazon, Twitch, Twitter, 60% of smart TVs in the U.S., and Facebook. Cheddar currently broadcasts two live video news networks: Cheddar Business, which covers the most innovative executives, founders, products, and technologies transforming our lives and economy, and Cheddar News, a fast-paced, young, non-partisan general and headline news network. The company broadcasts from the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange, its street-level studio in the glass corner of the Sprint Store in the Flatiron Building, WeWork in Los Angeles, and the White House. Cheddar was founded by Jon Steinberg, President and Chief Operating Officer of BuzzFeed from 2010 to 2014. Its investors include Lightspeed Venture Partners, Raine Ventures, Goldman Sachs, Liberty Global, Comcast Ventures, AT&T, Amazon, Antenna Group, Ribbit Capital, The New York Stock Exchange, Altice USA, 7 Global Capital, and Dentsu Ventures.

About Jenny Craig

The Jenny Craig program is designed to provide structure and support to help members lose weight and learn how to keep it off. Jenny Craig's program provides nutritionally-balanced menus, which include around 100 delicious entrees, desserts and snacks developed by dietitians, nutritionists, and professional chefs. One-on-one consultations provide personal support and education on portion control and strategies such as Fresh and Free Additions, which helps with satiety. Jenny Craig consultants work with each member individually to identify their strengths, challenges and personal goals in order to create unique weekly meal and activity plans that fit individual needs. Consultants also help members implement behavioral strategies to support their success. Jenny Craig's comprehensive approach to weight loss is available to members either in person, in centers or by phone with Jenny Craig Anywhere. The program is backed by hard science as demonstrated by a 2010 independent two-year clinical trial published in the Journal of the American Medical Association showing that participants on the Jenny Craig Classic program lost three times more weight than dieting on their own. Jenny Craig, based in Carlsbad, California, is one of the world's largest weight loss and weight management companies, with approximately 500 company-owned and franchised locations in local neighborhoods in the United States and Canada, with approximately 600 centers worldwide.