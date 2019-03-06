Northern Trust Asset Management and MFG Asset Management Announce Strategic Partnership for Japan

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northern Trust Asset Management, one of the world’s leading investment managers, has named Magellan Asset Management Limited, doing business as MFG Asset Management (“MFG Asset Management”), as a sub-adviser to the recently launched Anchor MFG Global Equity Fund. This strategic partnership will provide institutional investors in Japan with exclusive access to Magellan’s global equity strategy, the Magellan Global Plus Strategy.

With more than US$100 billion of assets under management (AUM) in multi-manager investment solutions, Northern Trust Asset Management is a global outsourced chief investment officer (OCIO) leader in sourcing investment managers who exhibit innovative investment ideas to serve the evolving needs of global investors. Its robust multi-manager offering complements the firm’s suite of quantitative, multi-asset and liquidity strategies. “We are pleased to partner with MFG Asset Management to introduce this world-class investment strategy to the Japanese market,” said Keishi Yamamoto, head of Northern Trust Asset Management in Japan. “This long-term strategy, which can serve as a cornerstone portfolio allocation, is in-line with the attitudes to long-term investments here in Japan.” MFG Asset Management, a Sydney-based investment management boutique with more than US$50bn in AUM, as of December 31, 2018, specializes in global equity and listed-infrastructure strategies.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Northern Trust to bring our global equity strategy to Japanese investors,” said Hamish Douglass, chairman and chief investment officer at MFG Asset Management. “Their long-term commitment and broad relationships, coupled with our firms’ shared focus on delivering competitive risk-adjusted returns, present investors with a new opportunity to participate in a range of market cycles – and potentially protect capital in adverse market environments.”

MFG Asset Management’s global equity strategies have a proven investment process that integrates fundamental stock and industry research, broad and detailed macroeconomic insights and rigorous portfolio construction. The strategy seeks to minimize the risk of permanent capital loss or capital preservation in adverse markets, with a goal to achieve attractive risk-adjusted investment returns over the medium to long-term.

Northern Trust Asset Management has been serving the Japanese market since 2003, providing multi-asset class investment management and advisory services to pensions, financial institutions and financial intermediaries. Its Japanese office forms part of Northern Trust’s network of offices across Asia-Pacific, in Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore and South Korea, from which the company offers a comprehensive range of asset servicing and asset management solutions.

About Northern Trust Asset Management

Northern Trust Asset Management is a leading global asset management firm serving institutional and individual investors in 29 countries. Our robust investment capabilities span all markets and asset classes, from passive and risk-factor to fundamental active, multi-asset class and multi-manager strategies, delivered in multiple vehicles. As of December 31, 2018, assets under management were $885 billion. For more information, please visit our website or follow us on Twitter @NTInvest.

Northern Trust Asset Management is composed of Northern Trust Investments, Inc. Northern Trust Global Investments Limited, Northern Trust Global Investments Japan, K.K, NT Global Advisors Inc., 50 South Capital Advisors, LLC and investment personnel of The Northern Trust Company of Hong Kong Limited and The Northern Trust Company.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has offices in the United States in 19 states and Washington, D.C., and 23 international locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of December 31, 2018, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$10.1 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.1 trillion. For more than 125 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit northerntrust.com or follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/disclosures.

