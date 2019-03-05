Rinnai Announces Partnership With Folds of Honor to Fund Trade School Scholarships

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rinnai America Corporation is announcing a partnership with Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization founded by Major Dan Rooney, a fighter pilot with the Air Force Reserves, that will fund trade school scholarships for the families and children of fallen or disabled military service members.

For every Rinnai Tankless Water Heater sold in 2019, Rinnai will make a contribution to Folds of Honor to fund trade school scholarships. Rinnai has guaranteed a commitment to fund 50 scholarships for a total of $250,000 and is providing its trade and distribution partners, as well as employees, the opportunity to participate by funding additional scholarships.

“Rinnai not only is committed to enhancing lives by changing the way water is heated, but also is committed to supporting our industry and our country,” said Frank Windsor, President, Rinnai America Corporation. “With this new partnership it is our goal to support the families of the men and women who have served in the military, as well as support our trade by encouraging students to pursue vocational degrees.”

The labor shortage continues to rise in the U.S. This is especially true for the plumbing industry. By taking a stand to fund trade school scholarships through Folds of Honor, Rinnai is pledging to do its part to help eliminate the skills gap and strengthen the future of the industry.

Rinnai has also demonstrated its commitment to the North American market by being the first major tankless water heater manufacturer to open a manufacturing facility in the United States. The company is operating in a temporary facility in Griffin, Georgia, while its new 300,000- square-foot facility is being built. Rinnai also recently expanded its U.S. headquarters in Peachtree City, Georgia and is known in the industry for an innovative and comprehensive training program, educating professional installers on tankless and condensing boiler technologies. Rinnai’s product portfolio also includes a robust line of residential boilers.

“I am proud and honored to partner with Rinnai, specifically focusing on scholarships for the trades,” said Major Dan Rooney, founder of Folds of Honor. “Working together, we can empower the dreams of the families and children impacted by the ultimate sacrifice of service.”

For more information about Rinnai’s partnership with Folds of Honor and how dealers can get involved, please visit rinnai.us/FoldsOfHonor.

About Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization, rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and platinum on GuideStar, that provides educational scholarships to the families of military men and women who have fallen or been disabled while on active duty in the United States armed forces. Its educational scholarships support private educational tuition and tutoring for children in grades K-12, as well as higher education tuition assistance for spouses and dependents. Founded in 2007 by Major Dan Rooney, a PGA Professional and F-16 fighter pilot who served three tours of duty in Iraq, the Folds of Honor is proud to have awarded nearly 20,000 scholarships in all 50 states and some U.S. territories, including approximately 4,000 in 2018 alone. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship and to learn more, please visit foldsofhonor.org.

About Rinnai

Rinnai America Corporation, a subsidiary of Rinnai Corporation in Nagoya, Japan, was established in 1974 and is headquartered in Peachtree City, Ga. Rinnai Corporation manufactures gas appliances including tankless water heaters, a wide range of kitchen appliances and heating and air conditioning units. As the technology leader in its industry, Rinnai is the largest gas appliance manufacturer in Japan and is the number-one selling brand of tankless gas water heaters in the United States and Canada. Annual corporate revenues, including those of its subsidiaries, are in excess of $3.1 billion. With a global perspective to create 21st-century products for the home and business, Rinnai Corporation commits itself to safety and the pursuit of comfortable lifestyles. For more information about Rinnai’s entire product line, visit rinnai.us.