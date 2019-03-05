BigCommerce and BloomReach Partner to Extend Content and Commerce Capabilities to Mid-Market and Enterprise Retailers

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BigCommerce, the leading SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, today announced a strategic partnership with BloomReach, a recognized leader in the digital experience (DXP) space, to bring best-of-breed content-led commerce solutions to the tens of thousands of merchants looking to more seamlessly connect their content and commerce experiences. BigCommerce and BloomReach will work closely with award-winning digital agency BORN Group to deliver BigCommerce for BloomReach.

This collaboration combines BloomReach’s open-source content management system and AI-powered Search & Merchandising with BigCommerce’s highly-extensible SaaS ecommerce engine, offering merchants globally a better way to build immersive, content-rich, personalized brand experiences and robust commerce functionality at scale.

“Working with BloomReach and BORN, BigCommerce is amplifying what’s possible for mid-market and enterprise merchants that want to prioritize content and experience, but have complex business needs that necessitate a more advanced commerce solution,” said MaryAnn Bekkedahl, senior vice president of business development for BigCommerce. “Even more exciting, all three companies have established a secondary home in the UK, making this partnership especially useful for international merchants who, until now, have lacked a strong SaaS solution that can effortlessly blend content, commerce and experience.”

Through this connector, BigCommerce’s commerce capabilities can be integrated directly into the BloomReach platform, giving merchants with a BloomReach Starter Store a template for website customization as well as access to content publishing, site analytics and multichannel commerce capabilities. In addition, merchants using BigCommerce for BloomReach can leverage BloomReach Search and Merchandising to surface more relevant, personalized content to customers and site visitors.

“We live in a world where experience is quickly gaining importance over price and product, but all too often retailers struggle to create online experiences that are as powerful to the consumer as the ones they are having in a physical store,” said Patrick Finn, head of global channels at BloomReach. “Building off BigCommerce’s headless capabilities gives us the ability to provide retailers the very thing they’ve been searching for: a design-first commerce solution that promises their customers an engaging, personalized online buying experience.”

“As a leading agency in the space of microservice ecommerce and content solutions, we consider the combination of two leaders, BigCommerce and BloomReach, in a microservices-based architecture that covers the B2B, B2C and B2B2C segments very exciting,” said Dilip Keshu, CEO of BORN.

BigCommerce for BloomReach is expected to be widely available for merchants beginning in Q2. For more information about BigCommerce for BloomReach, visit www.bigcommerce.com/solutions/bloomreach. In addition, Shoptalk attendees can learn more about the BigCommerce-BloomReach integration by visiting BigCommerce’s booth, #4213.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce is the world’s leading cloud ecommerce platform for established and rapidly-growing businesses. Combining enterprise functionality, an open architecture and app ecosystem, and market-leading performance, BigCommerce enabled businesses to grow online sales with 80% less cost, time and complexity than on-premise software. BigCommerce powers B2B and B2C ecommerce for more than 60,000 stores, 2,000+ mid-market businesses, 30 Fortune 1000 companies and industry-leading brands, including Assurant, Ben & Jerry’s, Paul Mitchell, Skullcandy, Sony and Toyota. For more information, visit www.bigcommerce.com.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

About BloomReach

BloomReach enables transformative digital experiences. Harnessing the power of AI, BloomReach combines super search, personalized merchandising and contextual content to create connected experiences that stimulate customer engagement and loyalty while boosting conversion and increasing revenue. With a global network of certified partners, BloomReach serves hundreds of enterprise customers such as Neiman Marcus, Staples, REI, FC Bayern München, Marks & Spencer, and the UK’s NHS Digital. Learn more: www.bloomreach.com.