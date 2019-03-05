Ericom Partners with Fortinet to Bolster Protection from Web-borne Threats

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ericom Software, a global leader in securing and connecting the unified digital workspace, today announced that it has joined the Fortinet Technology Alliances Partner Program. Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a global leader in broad, automated and integrated cybersecurity solutions. Integration of Ericom Shield® Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) solution with FortiGate Next-Generation Firewall and Secure Web Gateway (SWG) provides Fortinet customers with airtight, zero-trust protection from browser-borne threats that are unknown or cannot yet be detected.

FortiGate Next Generation Firewall leverages security processors and threat intelligence security services to deliver top-rated protection against internet-borne threats, even those hidden in encrypted web traffic. Ericom Shield adds a further essential layer of protection from human error, malicious links, illicit cryptominers and undetectable malware by isolating browsers in secure disposable containers located remote from the end-user device and the network. Users enjoy smooth, friction-free access to essential web-based services and assets, without putting organizational resources at risk.

“The Fortinet Security Fabric has an open architecture designed to connect multiple security solutions into a unified framework, delivering broad visibility, integrated threat detection and automated response to address today’s sophisticated cybersecurity threats,” said Neil Prasad, Senior Director of Product Marketing and Global Technology Alliances at Fortinet. “Fortinet's open approach enables partner solutions to integrate with the Fortinet Security Fabric, further extending Fortinet’s and its partners' capabilities to protect enterprises across the entire attack surface, from IoT to the Cloud. We are pleased to have Ericom as a Fortinet technology alliance partner and welcome Ericom into Fortinet’s open ecosystem, developing integrated solutions to address customer needs.”

Westbury Bank, a Wisconsin-based provider of a broad range of retail and commercial financial services, was among the first customers to integrate Ericom Shield with its Fortinet FortiGate enterprise firewall platform. “There is no enterprise today that could possibly convince me that they are 100% protected all the time against all the latest vulnerabilities,” explained Tom Sepic, CIO at Westbury Bank. “But even if they are equipped with the latest detection-based solutions, they’re still at risk from zero-day attacks and other advanced threats. FortiGate and Ericom Shield close that dangerous gap.”

“Ericom is pleased to join the Fortinet Technology Alliances Partnership Program and delighted to add a valuable layer of defense against malicious web-borne content to Fortinet’s high-performance threat protection solutions,” said David Canellos, CEO of Ericom. “Leading cybersecurity experts are increasingly recognizing and recommending remote browser isolation as must-have technology for defending critical organizational infrastructure and data, without impeding productivity. By partnering with Fortinet, Ericom is making tomorrow’s essential cybersecurity solution available to its customers today.”

