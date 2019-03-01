KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to New York State Energy Research and Development Authority Residential Solar and Energy Efficiency Financing Green Revenue Bonds, Series 2019A

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to ten classes of notes issued by New York State Energy Research and Development Authority Residential Solar Financing Green Revenue Bonds, Series 2019A (“NYSERDA 2019A Bonds”).

NYSERDA will issue a term bond and nine serial bonds in an aggregate principal amount of $15.51 million with an expected closing date of March 21, 2019. The solar and energy efficiency loans are unsecured consumer loans to borrowers in the State of New York. This transaction is structured with all senior bonds supported by overall enhancement of 28.47% (overcollateralization plus reserve account). As of the January 16, 2019 statistical cutoff date, this transaction contains approximately $14.7 million of solar and energy efficiency loans and is estimated to contain $17.5 million at closing out of an expected collateral balance of $21.3 million after completion of the three-month prefunding period.

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (“NYSERDA” or the “Authority”) is a public benefit corporation created in 1975 pursuant to Title 9, Article 8 of the Public Authorities Law of the State of New York, as amended (known as the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority Act). NYSERDA was formed to develop and encourage the use of energy conservation technologies by developing and implementing new energy technologies consistent with economic, social and environmental objectives.

KBRA applied its Global General Rating Methodology for Asset-Backed Securities as part of its analysis of the transaction’s underlying collateral pool and the proposed capital structure. KBRA has performed an operational review of Concord in October 2017 at their headquarters in Scottsdale, AZ and had numerous calls with NYSERDA, as well as a review of the transaction’s legal structure and transaction documents. KBRA will review operative agreements and legal opinions for the transaction prior to closing.

Preliminary Ratings Assigned: New York State Energy Research and Development

Authority Residential Solar Financing Green Revenue Bonds, Series 2019A Class Preliminary Rating Expected Initial Class Principal Serial 2020 A (sf) $1,165,000 Serial 2021 A (sf) $1,385,000 Serial 2022 A (sf) $1,320,000 Serial 2023 A (sf) $1,255,000 Serial 2024 A (sf) $1,185,000 Serial 2025 A (sf) $1,095,000 Serial 2026 A (sf) $1,045,000 Serial 2027 A (sf) $995,000 Serial 2028 A (sf) $820,000 Term 2035 A (sf) $5,245,000

