Standard & Poor’s Maalot Reaffirms Perion’s Credit Rating

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) today announced that Standard & Poor's Maalot Ratings Services ("S&P") has reaffirmed Perion's corporate credit rating of ilA-, with a stable outlook.

Mr. Maoz Sigron, Chief Financial Officer of Perion Network Ltd., commented “ We are pleased that this report further confirms our financial position through the generation of strong cash flow and continued reduction of our debt while maintaining high liquidity”.

An English version of the rating report and notification is available in the Investors section of Perion's website at https://www.perion.com/ir-info/.

