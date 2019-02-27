AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to The Travelers Companies, Inc.’s Forthcoming Senior Unsecured Notes

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Long-Term Issue Credit Rating of “a+” to the forthcoming $500 million 4.10% senior unsecured notes due March 4, 2049, to be issued by The Travelers Companies, Inc. (Travelers) (headquartered in New York, NY) [NYSE: TRV]. The outlook assigned to the Credit Rating (rating) is stable.

Proceeds from the sale of the notes will be used to retire Travelers’ existing $500 million 5.90% senior unsecured notes, due June 2, 2019. Travelers’ financial leverage will be unchanged following completion of these refinancing transactions and is expected to remain well within AM Best’s guidelines to support this rating. AM Best anticipates that Travelers’ coverage ratios will remain strong and well-supportive of the current rating.

