KBRA Releases Research on Auto Loan Extensions

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a research report examining the use of subprime auto loan extensions as a loss mitigation tool for ABS servicers. In general, KBRA believes the use of extensions ultimately benefits ABS investors by reducing delinquency and default rates. However, a high rate of extensions within a securitized collateral pool can meaningfully increase bond duration and expose ABS investors—particularly owners of deeply subordinated tranches—to tail risks. As such, it is important for investors to understand each servicer’s policy regarding extensions, as well as how extensions are handled within ABS deal structures.

