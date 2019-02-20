Jake Brennan Partners with iHeartMedia to Launch an Explosive New Slate of iHeartRadio Original True Crime Podcasts – Starting with a Fresh Season of the Hit Show, “Disgraceland”

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jake Brennan, host and producer of the rock and roll true crime podcast "Disgraceland," and iHeartMedia, the No. 1 commercial podcast publisher globally with over 20,000 podcasts on its platform, today announced at the Winter Podcast Upfront a new partnership to bring listeners two additional seasons of “Disgraceland” to the iHeartPodcast Network. Season 3 will feature 10 episodes and will debut everywhere March 14 with part one of a two-part episode on Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, part two will follow on March 19. Subsequent new episodes will be released bi-weekly on Tuesdays beginning March 26 with an episode on Snoop Dogg. In addition, “Disgraceland” will debut the Season 3 premiere first on iHeartMedia broadcast radio stations across the U.S. on March 13 before it’s available digitally on March 14. Fans can check out the official trailer for “Disgraceland” Season 3 now here.

"I can’t wait for ‘Disgraceland’ listeners to hear Season 3,” said Host and Creator Jake Brennan. “They can expect more of the same highly entertaining stories from the seedy underbelly of rock and roll past and present, but with a whole new cast of characters: Kurt and Courtney, Ike and Tina, Johnny Cash and Amy Winehouse to name a few. More death, self-destruction, scandal, amazing music and pre-set mellotron loops.”

The partnership will also include a new slate of iHeartRadio Original podcasts led by Brennan set to be released later this year. Two of the originals include “Rocka Rolla,” a serialized version of Disgraceland with a 10-episode arc on the madness and genius of Phil Spector, and “The 27 Club,” a new anthology series that will explore the lives of rock stars who died mysteriously at the age of 27. The new slate of shows will be hosted by Brennan and co-produced by iHeartRadio in the style of “Disgraceland.”

"Partnering with iHeart allows me to expand the show and the Disgraceland Universe. The primary feedback that I’ve received from listeners since launching was, in a word, ‘MORE!’ More episodes, more stories, more ‘Disgraceland’,” explained Brennan. “Through this new partnership with iHeart, I now have the resources to expand the length of each episode and to invest the time and energy needed to produce other podcast series that will maintain the same high level of production as ‘Disgraceland’ while exploring similar subject matter.”

“Today’s listeners have an insatiable appetite for true crime and music, and ‘Disgraceland’ perfectly blends the two together offering listeners suspense through an engaging scripted series,” said Conal Byrne, President of the iHeartPodcast Network. “We are excited to be partnering with Jake on both the launch of the next two seasons of ‘Disgraceland’ and also a slate of new iHeartRadio Originals, introducing entertaining new content to listeners across the country.”

Last year, Variety named “Disgraceland” “One of the 10 Best Music Podcasts” and called it the “rock ‘n’ roll version of the Peabody Award-winning Serial,” while Thrillist named it “One of the Best New Podcasts of 2018” and said, “Brennan’s voice is soothing and articulate, and he delivers nuggets of lesser-known information with the confidence and clarity of a creator who clearly loves what he’s doing.”

With iHeartRadio, listeners can enjoy their music and podcasts across more than 250 unique device platforms including in-car, in-home, on wearables, across gaming consoles and more – making their favorite audio content available everywhere they are, on the devices they use most. Visit iHeart.com/apps to download iHeartRadio and listen to “Disgraceland” on your favorite device now.

Disgraceland is a true-crime podcast about musicians getting away with murder and behaving very badly. It is hosted and produced by Jake Brennan. Thirty minute episodes that trace the most insane criminal stories surrounding our most interesting and infamous pop stars.

