Baillie Gifford selects corfinancial for global trade processing

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--corfinancial, a leading provider of specialist software and services to the financial services sector, is supporting Baillie Gifford in establishing an end-to-end post-trade operating model.

After a detailed market evaluation process, Baillie Gifford selected corfinancial’s post-trade solution salerio to automate its global trade processing.

“Baillie Gifford is unique in the UK in being a large-scale investment business that has remained an independent private partnership. This ownership structure has allowed us to keep our efforts focused entirely on our clients and their investments,” said Louise Laidlaw, Head of Settlements at Baillie Gifford. “We decided that it was time to transition our existing operating model to a strategic solution that encompassed the whole trade processing lifecycle. Not only were we looking for a comprehensive, automated exception management system, but also the right people to work with.”

Bruce Hobson, CEO at corfinancial: “Today, investment management organizations are under increasing pressure to reduce risks, cut costs and bring efficiencies to post-trade processes. Baillie Gifford recognizes the benefits that straight-through-processing and scalability can deliver in helping the firm serve its growing international client base.”

corfinancial has offices in Boston, New York and London.