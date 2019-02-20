EDF Luminus selects HCL to drive digital transformation through cloud migration.

NOIDA, India & BRUSSELS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, today announced it has won a five year IT infrastructure and application services contract with EDF Luminus, the second largest electricity producer and energy supplier in the Belgian energy market. HCL will help EDF Luminus to transform and modernize its IT infrastructure, applications landscape and will migrate its SAP portfolio to a public cloud environment.

EDF Luminus is a subsidiary of Électricité de France (EDF). The deal marks a significant win for HCL in Belgium, and will see it taking the responsibility for migrating all EDF Luminus’ SAP applications to the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud. HCL will also provide integrated Cloud and Data Center services, Non-SAP Application management including infrastructure support, end-to-end network and security services, as well as Service Integration and Management (SIAM).

“HCL is delighted to have been chosen as EDF Luminus’ transformation partner, which is another great endorsement of our drive to help clients lay the foundations of a successful digital enterprise,” said Sandeep Saxena, EVP – UK Ireland, France & Benelux, ITO, HCL Technologies. “The transformation roadmap we have laid out for EDF Luminus will enable it to become a true digital enterprise, supported by best-in-class technology and IT services delivery. Furthermore, by leveraging automation and AI, we will further enable EDF Luminus to provide better services to its clients and achieve its business goals.”

HCL works with more than 100 global energy and utilities companies, helping to drive customer-centric transformation initiatives through its technology partnerships, strategic IP and strong delivery capabilities, delivered through on-, near- and offshore locations and innovation labs.

About EDF Luminus

EDF Luminus with an installed capacity of 2,033 MW in January 2018 and more than 30 sites in Flanders and Wallonia, EDF Luminus and makes the company the second largest electricity producer and supplier of Belgium. EDF Luminus’ 2000 employees work every day to make it the first energy partner for their customers, offering them progress and comfort thanks to our 5-star service, our innovative and sustainable solutions, the worldwide expertise of EDF and our strong local presence.

EDF Luminus is part of the EDF Group and thus has many synergies in production, innovation and development. EDF Luminus invests in renewable energy production and in energy efficiency services in order to combat global warming and help customers decrease the amount of their electricity bill. Finally, they develop flexible solutions designed to contribute to the balance between supply and demand as well as to the security of supply.

About HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies (HCL) is a leading global technology company that helps global enterprises re–imagine and transform their businesses through Digital technology transformation. HCL operates out of 44 countries and has consolidated revenues of US$ 8.4 billion, for 12 Months ended 31st December, 2018. HCL focuses on providing an integrated portfolio of services underlined by its Mode 1–2–3 growth strategy. Mode 1 encompasses the core services in the areas of Applications, Infrastructure, BPO and Engineering & R&D services, leveraging DRYiCETM Autonomics to transform clients' business and IT landscape, making them 'lean' and 'agile'. Mode 2 focuses on experience–centric and outcome–oriented integrated offerings of Digital & Analytics, IoT WoRKS™, Cloud Native Services and Cybersecurity & GRC services to drive business outcomes and enable enterprise digitalization. Mode 3 strategy is ecosystem–driven, creating innovative IP–partnerships to build products and platforms business. HCL leverages its global network of integrated co-innovation labs and global delivery capabilities to provide holistic multi–service delivery in key industry verticals including Financial Services, Manufacturing, Telecommunications, Media, Publishing, Entertainment, Retail & CPG, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Energy & Utilities, Travel, Transportation & Logistics and Government. With 132,328 professionals from diverse nationalities, HCL focuses on creating real value for customers by taking 'Relationships Beyond the Contract'. For more information, please visit www.hcltech.com.

