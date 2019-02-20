Pivotal Commware Joins the O-RAN Alliance

KIRKLAND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pivotal Commware, inventor of Holographic Beam Forming® (HBF), today announced the company has joined the O-RAN Alliance, a carrier-led collaboration aimed at driving openness in the radio access network (RAN) of next generation wireless systems.

As a member of O-RAN, Pivotal brings deep antenna and network expertise to the Alliance, sharing the same commitment to enabling an open, interoperable supply chain ecosystem in full support of standards promoted by 3GPP and other industry standards organizations. This includes further consideration of beamforming and beamsteering solutions that allow new, interoperable RAN architectures to economize on scarce spectrum and radio resources, so operators can manage emerging customer needs with greater agility, using the equipment vendors of their choice.

“As network complexity increases and operators look to solve the future challenges of 5G and reduce capex using an open RAN architecture, it will be important for them to be receptive to what technology experts like Pivotal can bring to the table,” said Alex Katko, Pivotal’s Director of Product Engineering. “We look forward to working more closely with O-RAN members to help accelerate the adoption of new technology solutions, such as software-defined beamforming technology, that will help evolve the next generation of RAN architecture development.”

Pivotal led a collaboration of xRAN delegates, now part of O-RAN, that successfully contributed to the O-RAN Fronthaul Specification, Version 1.0, by arguing for higher level, lower overhead “beam attributes” to preserve interoperability when incorporating HBF, phased array or any future beamforming technologies.

Pivotal Commware is the creator of HBF, a disruptive and game-changing new technology that expands the capacity and spectral efficiency of 4G and 5G networks to address the rapid growth in wireless data consumption. HBF leverages software-defined antennas to help wireless carriers use their spectrum more efficiently by focusing radio signals where they are needed most, like spotlights in a theater. Further, HBF provides the lowest cost, size, weight and power consumption (C-SWaP) over legacy technologies such as phased array and MIMO.

About Pivotal Commware, Inc.

Pivotal Commware develops communications platforms, systems and applications based on Holographic Beam Forming®. HBF antenna technology enables network operators to increase network speed, capacity and spectral efficiency using the lowest cost, size, weight and power consumption (C-SWaP) envelope available. The company is privately held and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

About O-RAN Alliance

The O-RAN Alliance is a world-wide, carrier-led effort to drive new levels of openness in the radio access network of next generation wireless systems. Future RANs will be built on a foundation of virtualized network elements, white-box hardware and standardized interfaces that fully embrace O-RAN’s core principles of intelligence and openness. An ecosystem of innovative new products is already emerging that will form the underpinnings of the multi-vendor, interoperable, autonomous RAN, envisioned by many in the past, but only now enabled by the global industry-wide vision, commitment and leadership of O-RAN Alliance members and contributors. More information about O-RAN can be found at www.o-ran.org.