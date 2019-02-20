Navy Federal Credit Union Chooses Fusion Risk Management for Business Continuity Management Solution

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fusion Risk Management, Inc. (“Fusion”), a leading provider of business continuity and risk management software and services, today announced that Navy Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union in the world, has selected the Fusion Framework System for business continuity management. The Fusion Framework System is a cloud-based management system designed to build programs focused on integrated risk management, business continuity, IT disaster recovery, third-party management, and crisis and incident management.

Navy Federal selected Fusion after an extensive vetting process of various solutions. The organization had previously used a legacy software as a service (SaaS) system, in which some of the Business Continuity Program’s management took place outside of the system. This made data management challenging and difficult to maintain, as it was not virtually stored in one system.

When the organization discovered Fusion, it was attracted to the Fusion Framework System’s ease of use and ability to process and update business continuity plans and data in one system. This eliminated the need for spreadsheets or other processes outside of the solution and allowed users to easily log on to the system from virtually anywhere. It also created an environment in which Navy Federal could easily track its compliance with regulations and ensure it was prepared to provide data and other information in the event of an audit.

“We were looking for a solution that was intuitive and made it possible for users to access their dashboard anytime, anywhere,” said Rebecca Nieves, Navy Federal Credit Union Manager of Business Continuity. “All of our data is also maintained and updated automatically within the Fusion Framework System, ultimately making it more accessible to our team members.”

“Fusion Risk Management is proud to work with such a respected institution like Navy Federal Credit Union,” said Fusion Chief Revenue Officer Paul Ybarra. “The Fusion Framework System is designed for organizations like theirs, that are looking for ways to stay compliant and secure, while having all data, planning, and best practices easily accessible for all users. This process is already underway now that we have established our partnership, and we look forward to supporting Navy Federal Credit Union for years to come.”

For more information, visit www.fusionrm.com.

About Fusion Risk Management, Inc.

Fusion Risk Management is a leading industry provider of cloud-based software solutions for business continuity, integrated risk management, IT disaster recovery, and crisis and incident management. Its products and services take organizations beyond legacy solutions and empowers them to make data-driven decisions with a comprehensive and flexible approach through one system. Fusion and its team of experts are dedicated to helping companies achieve greater organizational resilience and mitigate risks within their businesses. For more information, visit www.fusionrm.com.

About Navy Federal Credit Union

Established in 1933 with only seven members, Navy Federal now has the distinct honor of serving over eight million members globally and is the world’s largest credit union. As a member-owned and not-for-profit organization, Navy Federal always puts the financial needs of its members first. Membership is open to all Department of Defense and Coast Guard Active Duty, veterans, civilian and contractor personnel, and their families. Dedicated to its mission of service, Navy Federal employs a workforce of over 18,000 and has a global network of 328 branches. For more information about Navy Federal Credit Union, visit www.navyfederal.org.